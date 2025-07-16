The Amarok will gain a new flagship petrol derivative. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen has confirmed it will use the coming Festival of Motoring (FoM) at Kyalami on August 29-31 to announce a new engine derivative for its Amarok double-cab bakkie range, and one other new model.
The hotter Amarok that’s powered by a 2.3l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine was announced in 2022 when the rest of the range debuted in this market.
The new motor is a more performance-orientated unit developing 222kW, a higher output than the 184kW produced by the current range-topping 3.0 V6 turbodiesel powering both the Amarok Panamericana and Aventura models.
VWSA says its local launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, but the company could not be drawn on pricing and other details, saying more detail are be shared closer to the launch.
The new Amarok will not be the only topic at VW’s stand, though. With the launch of the new Tayron SUV imminent, the replacement of the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace will be available for viewing, including the all-new Crafter commercial range to be launched in September.
VWSA says visitors to its stand will also be treated to the reveal of another exciting new model, the face-lifted Mk8 Golf GTI, colloquially known as the 8.5.
The updated 195kW GTI we drove in Wolfsburg, Germany, a few months ago was not part of the market introduction of the new enhancements earlier in the year, with only the 1.4 TSI models going on sale.
A power increase lops half a second off the GTI’s 0-100 time. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Any hopes that locals would see the new Tengo compact crossover, which is to be built at VW’s plant in Kariega, at the show were dashed. The company says it’ll show up next year, despite upgrades to prepare for its assembly in Gqeberha having been completed.
NEW MODELS
Hotter VW Amarok and Golf GTI coming to SA in 2025
The double-cab has 222kW and the GTI packs 195kW, and both use petrol turbo engines
Volkswagen has confirmed it will use the coming Festival of Motoring (FoM) at Kyalami on August 29-31 to announce a new engine derivative for its Amarok double-cab bakkie range, and one other new model.
The hotter Amarok that’s powered by a 2.3l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine was announced in 2022 when the rest of the range debuted in this market.
The new motor is a more performance-orientated unit developing 222kW, a higher output than the 184kW produced by the current range-topping 3.0 V6 turbodiesel powering both the Amarok Panamericana and Aventura models.
VWSA says its local launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, but the company could not be drawn on pricing and other details, saying more detail are be shared closer to the launch.
The new Amarok will not be the only topic at VW’s stand, though. With the launch of the new Tayron SUV imminent, the replacement of the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace will be available for viewing, including the all-new Crafter commercial range to be launched in September.
VWSA says visitors to its stand will also be treated to the reveal of another exciting new model, the face-lifted Mk8 Golf GTI, colloquially known as the 8.5.
The updated 195kW GTI we drove in Wolfsburg, Germany, a few months ago was not part of the market introduction of the new enhancements earlier in the year, with only the 1.4 TSI models going on sale.
Any hopes that locals would see the new Tengo compact crossover, which is to be built at VW’s plant in Kariega, at the show were dashed. The company says it’ll show up next year, despite upgrades to prepare for its assembly in Gqeberha having been completed.
First Volkswagen Tayron leaves the production line
VW Kariega factory shuts down to prepare for new small SUV
SA’s best-selling cars and bakkies in June
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VW adds new 4x2 Life model to Amarok range
Here are the 10 most powerful bakkies you can buy in SA
Facelifted VW Golf TSI models enter SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.