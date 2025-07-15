New iCaur brand coming to SA in 2026

The new iCaur range of crossovers is due in SA early in 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Chinese Chery group has announced it will launch the iCaur brand in SA in the first quarter of 2026.
It is the fifth brand under the Chery Group to arrive on local shores, joining Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour.
The expressive new brand is a range of tough cookie crossovers powered by new energy engines, mostly electric. It was founded in 2023 and has a strong retro-futuristic design. It’s akin to crossing an old-school Toyota Land Cruiser BJ and a Land Rover Defender in a Suzuki Jimny-sized package, and bringing in MINI-like personalisation possibilities.
The company says it’s in the process of finalising its retail network, with the first dealerships planned for key metropolitan hubs. It aims to establish a footprint of 15 iCaur dealerships by the time of launch.
Personalisation options are vast and form part of key attractions to the new range. Picture: SUPPLIED
“SA is a country with a rich outdoor lifestyle, vibrant urban culture and an increasingly energy-conscious mindset. As the world embraces a new era of clean mobility, SA motorists deserve access to electrified vehicles that are as expressive as they are intelligent."
"We’re here to make electric motoring more personal, more joyful and, importantly, more accessible,” said national brand and marketing manager: Omoda & Jaecoo Shannon Gahagan.
Chery group subsidiaries in SA include Chery, Jaecoo, Jetour and Omoda.
The new iCaur range will be revealed at the 2025 Festival of Motoring in August.
Two models will be available:
iCaur 03
Starting with the compact iCaur 03 crossover. It offers two EV powertrain options:
a single-motor set-up with 137kW, and
a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with 208kW.
The iCaur 03 offers two EV powertrain options: a single-motor setup with 137kW and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with 208kW.Image: Supplied
Battery choices include 51kWh and 70kWh packs, with the latter offering a maximum claimed range of up to 501km.
iCaur says the 03 will also be available as a range-extender electric vehicle (REEV), which adds the flexibility of an on-board petrol engine that charges the battery — ideal for longer trips or areas with limited charging infrastructure.
iCaur V23
Next in line is the iCaur V23, which stands out with a retro-inspired design the carmaker says draws influence from off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
The V23 will offer battery options ranging from 47kWh to 82kWh, depending on configuration, with driving ranges between 301km and 501km. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive model delivers 100kW and 180Nm, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version boasts 292kW and 455Nm — enough for 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.
