Precious metal attracts 150,000 visitors to the Goodwood Festival of Speed every year. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
For every petrolhead raised on high revving engines and the smell of tyre smoke, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of motoring’s hallowed altars.
The annual July show brings 150,000 visitors to the sprawling Goodwood estate owned by the Duke of Richmond in southern England, to experience the spectacle of the world’s most iconic sports cars, piloted by drivers from the past and present.
Visitors making a pilgrimage to the famous speed spectacle are immersed in motoring lore, both modern and classic. Coming from all over the world, they are united in their worship of all things wheeled, and reciting horsepower figures is the lingua franca.
Cars, from the rare and exotic to the downright strange, are paraded on the stands and raced up the Goodwood Hill for bragging rights. Petrol supercars and racing machines enthral spectators with their wailing war cries as they attack the hill, with onlookers treated to everything from Formula One cars to classic and modern sports cars.
An increasing number of electric sportsters whisk with silent but brutal intent up the 1.86km track, and the overall course record is held by the electric McMurtry Spéirling. The times they are indeed a changing.
Motor companies use the festival to unveil their latest fare, with a number of cars making their international debuts.
This past weekend, motoring editor Denis Droppa experienced the sights and sounds of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, held from July 10-13.
CAR CULTURE
GALLERY: Highlights of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Motoring editor Denis Droppa visited this year’s homage to all things wheeled
For every petrolhead raised on high revving engines and the smell of tyre smoke, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of motoring’s hallowed altars.
The annual July show brings 150,000 visitors to the sprawling Goodwood estate owned by the Duke of Richmond in southern England, to experience the spectacle of the world’s most iconic sports cars, piloted by drivers from the past and present.
Visitors making a pilgrimage to the famous speed spectacle are immersed in motoring lore, both modern and classic. Coming from all over the world, they are united in their worship of all things wheeled, and reciting horsepower figures is the lingua franca.
Cars, from the rare and exotic to the downright strange, are paraded on the stands and raced up the Goodwood Hill for bragging rights. Petrol supercars and racing machines enthral spectators with their wailing war cries as they attack the hill, with onlookers treated to everything from Formula One cars to classic and modern sports cars.
An increasing number of electric sportsters whisk with silent but brutal intent up the 1.86km track, and the overall course record is held by the electric McMurtry Spéirling. The times they are indeed a changing.
Motor companies use the festival to unveil their latest fare, with a number of cars making their international debuts.
This past weekend, motoring editor Denis Droppa experienced the sights and sounds of the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, held from July 10-13.
Laurent Mekies will not underestimate big challenge at Red Bull
Grant Locke appointed MD of Volvo Car SA
Porsche unveils Black Edition Cayenne SUV
Ford Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X arrive in SA
FIRST DRIVE: Updated Volkswagen T-Cross
Potent new Aston Martin Vantage S launched
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gordon Murray to celebrate 60 years at Goodwood Festival
Range Rover shows its dark side with Sport SV Black
Mansell to join Goodwood’s star-studded F1 75th anniversary line-up
WATCH: McMurtry supercar driven upside down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.