Local Launch
New Nissan Navara Stealth launched in SA
The second Stealth edition has less punchy styling and is available in 4x2 and 4x4 guise
Nissan SA has added the new Navara Stealth derivative to its line-up. Based the Navara LE + grade, the new Stealth is the second special edition after the flagship Navara Warrior was launched here four-months ago, and the sixth member of the double-cab range that include the XE, SE, LE, Pro Warrior grades.
The new Stealth is available in 4x2 and 4x4 guise, and identified through a curated list of stylistic differentiators including black roof rails, side steps, door handles, a stealth grille, sports bar, and nudge bar — all available is standard. It also gets 17-inch size black alloy wheels shod with less aggressive, all-terrain rubber. ..
