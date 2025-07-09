Potent new Aston Martin Vantage S launched

The new Vantage S offers 11kW more power over the standard Vantage. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin on Wednesday unveiled the new Vantage S, a more potent and driver-focused version of the standard Vantage launched in February last year.
Under the bonnet sits an uprated 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 500kW (an 11kW increase) at 6,000rpm and 800Nm of torque between 2,750rpm and 6,000rpm. Paired with an optimised launch control system, the Vantage S sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds — 0.1 seconds quicker than the regular model. Top speed remains unchanged at 325km/h.
Chassis engineers have also revised the front suspension to enhance agility and grip. This was achieved through hardware tuning and software calibration of the Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers. At the rear, reduced spring aid stiffness has improved low-speed ride comfort.
Seats embroidered with colour-matched ‘S’ logos and Aston Martin wings, Alcantara, leather and satin carbon fibre inlays furnish the cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
Further upgrades include 10% softer transmission mounts and a rear subframe mounted directly to the body, eliminating rubber bushings for a more connected feel. Bespoke camber, toe and caster settings complete the dynamic enhancements. According to Aston Martin, these changes deliver a car with a “thrilling appetite for corners backed up by steadfast stability”.
To match the performance with visual aggression, the Vantage S gains centrally mounted bonnet cooling blades in gloss black or 2x2 twill carbon fibre, with a new front airdam and venturi vanes. A full-width rear decklid spoiler and revised underbody contribute to 111kg of downforce at Vmax. Discreet forged brass “S” badges on the front fenders and bespoke 21” satin black Y-spoke wheels with red wheel graphics and bronze-painted brake calipers complete the look.
The car has 21” satin black Y-spoke wheels with red wheel graphics shroud bronze-painted brake calipers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside, there are seats embroidered with colour-matched “S” logos and Aston Martin wings, with unique Alcantara and leather upholstery and satin carbon fibre inlays. The “S” emblem also appears on the door tread plates.
The new Vantage S is available to order now in Coupé and Roadster form, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.
