Porsche unveils Black Edition Cayenne SUV

The Cayenne Black Edition – available in SUV and SUV coupé – features a sport design front apron. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has revealed a special series of Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models finished with sporty black accents.
Available as a sports sedan or Sport Turismo, the electric Taycan Black Edition features side window trims, exterior mirror caps and model designation badges in high-gloss black. A rear light strip with illuminated black Porsche logo also comes as standard.
The interior has been spruced up with a black interior accent package, storage package, black-brushed illuminated aluminium door sill guards and “Black Edition” script on the centre console.
The larger Performance Battery Plus, which is otherwise available as an option for the Taycan, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S, is standard on the Taycan Black Edition models. Porsche says the greater gross energy capacity (105kWh) benefits the driving performance and the WLTP range, with the base 320kW model now capable of up to 688km.
The Cayenne Black Edition — available in SUV and SUV coupé — features largely the same exterior enhancements as its Taycan sibling but adds a more aggressive sport design front apron. The Porsche logo is finished in high-gloss black while the interior is enhanced by brushed-black aluminium accents.
Jet Black Metallic is just one of the colours customers can choose from. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both models come fitted with an extensive range of extra equipment including 21-inch wheels with centre caps featuring the full-colour Porsche crest, HD Matrix LED headlights (tinted on the Cayenne Black Edition), LED door projectors that beam the Porsche logo, black leather front Comfort seats with 14-way electric adjustment/memory function and a Bose sound system (with Electric Sport Sound in the Taycan).
Additional driver aids come in the form of lane change assist and surround view including active parking assist.
The extended Black Edition package adds “Black Edition” lettering on the front doors, as well as illuminated door sill guards and a vehicle key set with case with matching lettering.
Both Black Edition models can be ordered in a variety of exterior colours. The Taycan is available in Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic. In addition to Jet Black Metallic the Cayenne can be had in Quartzite Grey Metallic, Vanadium Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Carrara White Metallic.
There are also options for the interior, including Slate Grey leather or a two-tone design.
Black leather front Comfort seats feature 14-way electric adjustment/memory function. Picture: SUPPLIED
Local order books for the Cayenne Black Edition models are now open.
Pricing inclusive of a three-year Porsche Driveplan as follows.
Cayenne Black Edition: R2,389,000
Cayenne E-Hybrid Black Edition: R2,899,000
Cayenne S E-Hybrid Black Edition: R3,099,000
Cayenne Coupé Black Edition: R2,489,000
Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Black Edition: R2,989,000
Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupé Black Edition: R3,189,000
The Taycan Black Edition will not be available in SA.
NEW MODELS
Porsche unveils Black Edition Cayenne SUV
Electric Taycan is also blacked up but isn't coming to SA
Porsche has revealed a special series of Taycan and Cayenne Black Edition models finished with sporty black accents.
Available as a sports sedan or Sport Turismo, the electric Taycan Black Edition features side window trims, exterior mirror caps and model designation badges in high-gloss black. A rear light strip with illuminated black Porsche logo also comes as standard.
The interior has been spruced up with a black interior accent package, storage package, black-brushed illuminated aluminium door sill guards and “Black Edition” script on the centre console.
The larger Performance Battery Plus, which is otherwise available as an option for the Taycan, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S, is standard on the Taycan Black Edition models. Porsche says the greater gross energy capacity (105kWh) benefits the driving performance and the WLTP range, with the base 320kW model now capable of up to 688km.
The Cayenne Black Edition — available in SUV and SUV coupé — features largely the same exterior enhancements as its Taycan sibling but adds a more aggressive sport design front apron. The Porsche logo is finished in high-gloss black while the interior is enhanced by brushed-black aluminium accents.
Both models come fitted with an extensive range of extra equipment including 21-inch wheels with centre caps featuring the full-colour Porsche crest, HD Matrix LED headlights (tinted on the Cayenne Black Edition), LED door projectors that beam the Porsche logo, black leather front Comfort seats with 14-way electric adjustment/memory function and a Bose sound system (with Electric Sport Sound in the Taycan).
Additional driver aids come in the form of lane change assist and surround view including active parking assist.
The extended Black Edition package adds “Black Edition” lettering on the front doors, as well as illuminated door sill guards and a vehicle key set with case with matching lettering.
Both Black Edition models can be ordered in a variety of exterior colours. The Taycan is available in Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic. In addition to Jet Black Metallic the Cayenne can be had in Quartzite Grey Metallic, Vanadium Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Carrara White Metallic.
There are also options for the interior, including Slate Grey leather or a two-tone design.
Local order books for the Cayenne Black Edition models are now open.
Pricing inclusive of a three-year Porsche Driveplan as follows.
The Taycan Black Edition will not be available in SA.
Porsche expands 911 offering with new 4S models
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets Yas Marina SUV lap record
Volvo EX90 lands in SA as brand’s R2.65m EV flagship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.