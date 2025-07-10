Life / Motoring

Grant Locke appointed MD of Volvo Car SA

He succeeds Tarcísio Triviño who departs after a nine-month tenure

10 July 2025 - 19:30
by Motor News Reporter
Grant Locke previously served as the Swedish carmaker’s global head of financial services. Picture: SUPPLIED
Grant Locke previously served as the Swedish carmaker’s global head of financial services. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo Car SA (VCSA) has appointed Grant Locke as MD, effective July 1.

He succeeds Tarcísio Triviño, who led VCSA’s operations since October 2024.

Locke previously served as the Swedish carmaker’s global head of financial services. Before that he was head of commercial for Volvo’s Mobility and Financial Services division. 

Locke brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in commercial business, with a focus on financial services. Before joining Volvo, he worked in SA’s financial services sector with OUTvest, an investment service platform developed within OUTsurance.

“We are pleased to welcome Grant to Volvo Car SA. His blend of commercial acumen and leadership in digital transformation will strengthen the business as we continue to accelerate our growth locally,” said Marishka Govender, CFO at VCSA.

Locke’s appointment comes shortly after Volvo announced it was reducing its SA dealer footprint as part of a plan to eventually sell only electric vehicles.

“VCSA is entering the next phase of its network restructuring, focusing on strengthening its national dealer network by rebuilding service coverage for existing clients and establishing a robust distribution and service network nationwide,” said the company.

“This renewed approach underscores the brand’s commitment to providing SA customers with convenient access to first-rate service and support. As Volvo continues to expand its electrified product portfolio, this investment in the local retail footprint forms a critical part of its long-term growth strategy in the country, balancing innovation and sustainability with a customer-centric approach.”

