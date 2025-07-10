Ford Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X arrive in SA

The new Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X, left, and the Tourneo Custom Sport. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford has added two new model derivatives to its Tourneo Custom line-up in SA.
First up is the Tourneo Custom Sport that echoes many of the eye-catching design cues that were introduced on the Transit Custom Sport van.
As such, it comes fitted with the same distinctive Sport honeycomb-style grille, body-colour front bumper, sport body kit, roof spoiler and distinctive black and blue sport stripes that run from the front bumper over the vehicle and down the rear door and bumper.
These are complemented by side decals, LED tail lamp clusters and 17-inch sport alloy wheels (19-inch wheels are optional).
The Tourneo Custom Sport gets partial leather seats with blue accent stripes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Interior revisions include blue accent stripes for the seats, partial leather trim and piano black surrounds for the digital instrument cluster and centre console. Infotainment duties are handled by a 13-inch touchscreen running Ford Sync 4 and compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Owners can also look forward to adaptive cruise control, front and reverse parking aids, reverse brake assist, collision mitigation, Ford’s blind spot information system, dual heated mirrors and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.
The Mobile Office package is available as an option, comprising a storable accessory tray table, enhanced cabin lighting, laptop or tablet stowage between the seats, additional USB connections, an AMPS accessory docking slot and a convenient integrated rubbish bin.
The Tourneo Custom Titanium X benefits from a vast panoramic glass roof. Picture: SUPPLIED
The second new addition is the Tourneo Custom Titanium X that sets itself apart with a chrome-licked radiator grille, Matrix LED headlamps and multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels.
On entering the cabin, through dual powered side doors with the Close Assist feature, occupants are greeted by a near full-length panoramic roof, which is available as part of an optional Luxe Pack that also adds a 14-speaker B&O sound system and ambient lighting.
In addition to the feature enhancements on the Sport, the Titanium X gains a powered front passenger seat and heated second row seats, as well as the option of adding the Mobile Office pack for even greater practicality. A 360º camera is also available.
Both models are powered by Ford’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 125kW and 390Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front axle via an eight-speed automatic transmission with five drive modes: Normal, Eco, Slippery, Tow/Haul and Sport.
Pricing
Tourneo Custom Sport: R1,218,000
Tourneo Custom Titanium X: R1,264,000
Pricing includes a six-year/90,000km service plan and a four-year/120,000km warranty.
