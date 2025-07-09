One-off Ferrari Daytona SP3 created for charitable cause

It’s not a new Kaizer Chiefs FC mascot, but one more addition to the limited Ferrari Icona series. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari has announced an exclusive Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made that will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during the Monterey Car Week in California during August 2025.
The one-off Tailor Made Ferrari Daytona SP3 features a two-tone carbon-fibre finish and Giallo Modena body with front splitter, sills and rear diffuser in glossy black, with the Ferrari logotype in Giallo Modena occupying the complete upper body, marking the first time the logo is applied to a livery in this way.
The interior showcases a fabric derived from recycled tyres, with an exclusive Prancing Horse motif. The dashboard and the steering wheel column are made of a type of carbon fibre used in Formula One.
To be numbered 599+1, it’s an addition to the already sold-out allocation of the Ferrari Daytona SP3; the second car to join the limited edition “Icona” series reinterprets the timeless styling of the marque’s most iconic models using the most innovative materials and technologies available today. They are powered by a 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of launching the car from zero to 100km/h in 2.85 seconds.
The interior showcases an innovative new fabric derived from recycled tyres, a type of carbon fibre used in Formula One. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 Icona series launched in 2018 were inspired by the competition barchettas of the 1950s. The Icona cars all boast exclusive solutions not seen in the rest of the range and are aimed solely at Ferrari’s top clients and collectors,
All proceeds from the auction of the car will go to Ferrari’s various educational initiatives.
