New Range Rover SV Black debuts with sensory seats

The Range Rover SV Black is finished in Narvik Gloss Black paint, with the radiator grille and bonnet lettering also treated in Gloss Black. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another week, another blacked-out special edition from Jaguar Land Rover.
After the recent launches of the Range Rover Sport SV Black and Land Rover Defender Octa Black, the new Range Rover SV Black is the latest model to receive this deep-shadow treatment.
Billed as the “darkest, stealthiest Range Rover ever created”, the SV Black is finished in Narvik Gloss Black paint, with the radiator grille and bonnet lettering also treated in Gloss Black.
Additional highlights include 23" Gloss Black alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and a bespoke black ceramic SV tailgate roundel.
The tailgate wears a black ceramic SV roundel. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside, the theme continues with satin black trim, ebony leather upholstery featuring single-panel seat covers with significantly less stitches (a first for Range Rover), black birch veneers and a gear shifter crafted from satin black ceramic.
Moonlight Chrome accents are used throughout the cabin to add a dark, jewel-like contrast.
Standard equipment includes the brand’s Body and Soul Seats, which allow occupants to physically feel the music from the Meridian sound system, and a new Sensory Floor that uses haptic feedback to deliver a similar immersive effect.
Moonlight Chrome accents are used throughout the cabin to add a dark, jewel-like contrast. Picture: SUPPLIED
Power comes from a 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine producing 452kW and 750Nm.
The Range Rover SV Black will be available to order from late 2025, with pricing starting at R5,269,200 for the standard wheelbase and R5,718,700 for the long-wheelbase version.
