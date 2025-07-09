Chinese car brands march steadily into European markets

BYD Dolphin Surf electric cars in Berlin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese carmakers are expanding in Europe, betting on their competitive pricing and advanced technology to break into a market traditionally dominated by European and US brands, amid a global shift towards electric vehicles.
This expansion has stoked trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing, including a row over EU tariffs on China-made EVs, imposed to protect European producers.
The following Chinese carmakers have expanded their footprint in Europe:
BYD: BYD is building an electric car factory in southern Hungary and has announced a new plant for electric buses and trucks in the north of the country.
The Chery onslaught in SA has resulted in the Tiggo 4 Pro model occupy the sixth best selling model in June with 1,538 unit sales. Picture: SUPPLIED
The carmaker has launched car sales across most of Europe.
In April, BYD for the first time sold more EVs in Europe than Tesla, with 7,231 battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV) sold over the month, according to a report by JATO Dynamics.
Chery said on July 8 it would launch sales of its Chery brand in Britain with two new SUV models in the coming weeks. It already launched its Omoda brand in Britain in August 2024 and the Jaecoo brand in January 2025.
Chery has launched the Omoda and Jaecoo brands across half a dozen European markets, including Spain, Italy and Poland.
Chongqing Automobile: Changan launched operations in Europe in March and said it planned to start car sales in 10 markets on the continent this year.
This expansion has stoked trade tensions in some EU markets over tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, imposed to protect European producers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The company plans to build a European factory to support future sales on the continent and is considering possible locations for the plant, an executive told Reuters on July 2.
Geely Automobile: Geely said on July 2 it would launch the Geely brand in Britain at the start of the fourth quarter of 2025 with the sale of its electric EX5 SUV.
The group is established in Europe through carmakers Lotus, Volvo Cars and Polestar, in which it is the majority shareholder. Volvo Cars produced 2.5% of the European cars registered between January and May 2025, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
Two of Geely’s other Chinese brands, Zeekr and Lynk & Co, already operate in a handful of European markets.
Nio: Nio said in April it would launch an EV from its Firefly brand in Europe in the third quarter of 2025. Nio’s progress in Europe has been slower than expected due to sales and service network challenges, CEO William Li said.
SAIC Motor Corp: SAIC Motor sold 126,116 units in Europe between January and May, the ACEA said, representing 2.3% of the European car registration on the period. The company’s sales come mainly from its MG Motor brand as well as from Maxus.
Xpeng: EV maker Xpeng said in June it was looking at more aspects of its existing collaboration with Volkswagen such as joint procurement, charging and different car models. It currently develops advanced chips for VW cars.
Stellantis subsidiary Leapmotor plans to sell Chinese-branded electric vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED Image: Supplied
The carmaker has launched sales in a number of European markets, including in Britain in January.
Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology: Leapmotor plans to roll out vehicles equipped with its smart-driving technologies in Europe next year, its senior vice-president said in March.
The company, partly owned by Stellantis, formed a joint venture 51% controlled by Stellantis that gives the European car group exclusive rights to export, sell and manufacture Leapmotor EVs outside Greater China.
