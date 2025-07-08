F1 could roar into a V8 era by 2029

The sport is entering a new engine era next season but may return to the naturally-aspirated V8s or V10s after that.
Formula One could go back to using noisy V8 engines with fully sustainable fuel by 2029 at the earliest, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
The sport is entering a new engine era next season but the head of the governing body suggested last Februarythat a return to the naturally aspirated V8s or V10s was being considered after that.
The V8 engines were last used in 2013, before the current 1.6-litre V6 units with hybrid technology.
“The current engine is so complicated, you have no idea, and it is costly,” Ben Sulayem told reporters at the weekend’s British Grand Prix.
“R&D is reaching $200m and the engine is costing approximately $1.8m to $2.1m, so if we go with a straight V8, let’s see.
“Many of the manufacturers produce V8s in their cars, so commercially it’s correct. How much is it? You drop it. The target is more than 50% in everything.”
Ben Sulayem said the V8 engine would also have significant weight advantages and the sound would be welcomed by both nostalgic fans and the new generation.
“To us, the V8 is happening. With the teams now, I’m very optimistic, happy about it. FOM (Formula One management) are supportive, the teams are realising it is the right way,” he said.
“We need to do it soon … you need three years, so hopefully by 2029 we have something there, but the fuel is also very expensive, and we have to be very careful with that. Transmissions are very expensive.”
Ben Sulayem also spoke about the possibility of a Chinese team filling the final 12th slot, something he has mentioned before, and said he still felt the sport needed more cars rather than more races.
“The time will come when we feel it is right to open an expression of interest,” he said of filling the 12th slot.
“We are not here to upset other teams. It won’t be just go and do it for the sake of doing it. It has to be worth it for us. The team has to add value to sustaining the business of Formula One.”
General Motors’ Cadillac brand is due to become the 11th team next season, a slot won after initial resistance from the other teams and Liberty Media-owned Formula One.
