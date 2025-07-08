Eight-cylinder classics to go on sale at Joburg Creative Rides auction

The Ford Capri Perana roamed SA streets and tracks in the 1970s as the only officially sanctioned V8-powered Ford Capri. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Creative Rides winter auction is set to take place onJuly 12 at 11am at company’s Bryanston showroom.
The auction will showcase a curated collection of40 classic and collector cars, including two of SA’s most iconic, home-grown cars: an original 1971 Ford Capri Perana V8 and a 1973 Chevrolet Firenza Can Am.
The Capri Perana was a local development by the legendary Basil Green, offering high-performance motoring thanks to a 5.0I V8 engine borrowed from a Mustang. The example on offer is BG No 126, complete with matching chassis stamps, widened Rostyle wheels, and Basil Green’s signature cooling modifications.
Also on offer is one of only 100 Chevrolet Firenza Can Ams, a period-specific rival to the Perana on the track and also powered by a V8 engine. The stocky coupes were developed by the late Basil van Rooyen, a local racing driver who entered the SA Formula One Grand Prix in 1968.
The example on auction has a correct chassis plate and signature features including the aluminium rear wing and black-on-white paintwork, though it now houses a 5.7l V8 motor instead of the original 5.0l .
The Basil van Rooyen developed Chevrolet Can AM with signature highlights but non-original engine is being auctioned. Picture: SUPPLIED
Original examples are nearly impossible to find, making this Firenza a once-in-a-generation opportunity for collectors. Adding to the local V8 flavour are a1972 Ford Fairmont GT and 1972 Chevrolet SS — both SA interpretations of Australian classics. The Fairmont GT retains the original white paint, factory shaker bonnet scoop, chrome GT hubcaps, and with just 37,000km on the clock.
A bright orange Chevrolet SS, based on the Australian Holden Monaro GTS and featuring a 5.7l V8 and 27,800km indicated mileage is on sale, while more classic V8 muscle can be had in the form of the 8.5l V8-powered 1969 Dodge Charger R/T 440, a Ferrari P4 Recreation, a Westfield Seight V8, Ford Mustang GT500 Eleanor and a Chevrolet 3100 bakkie Restomod.
Fans of modern eight-cylinder muscle can salivate at the prospects of a Mercedes-AMG E55 sedan powered by 5.5l supercharged V8, or level up with a 1994 Dodge Viper R/T with an 8.0l V10 and a manual transmission. A pair of Jaguar E-Type coupes, an MG MGA roadster, Aston Martins and a Bentley Brooklands are British classics while the German contingent includes Mercedes-Benzes and modern high performance BMW M cars including a 2000 Z3 M Coupe, the limited M2 CS and even rarer 2017 M4 GTS.
Rounding off the Germany/SA classics is a2010 Volkswagen Citi Golf Mk I LTD 003, the third car of the final 1,000-unit Citi Golf series with only 29km on the odometer. Cars No. 001 and 002 reside in the VW Museum in Wolfsburg and the Autopavilion in Kariega, Qqeberha — leaving this one as the only privately available example from the trio. There’s also a 2007 Golf R32 on offer.
Two-wheel classics include Honda CB1100R motorcycles — a 1981 RB model and a 1982 RC which were produced in small numbers of about 100 units for endurance racing homologation.
Classic American muscle car ownership is promised by the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T 440 powered by a Magnum V8 engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The ingenuity of SA manufacturers during the 70s and 80s continues to amaze me. These cars and bikes were not only world-class for their time, but today they represent a unique blend of local heritage and global desirability,” said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
The auction will be streamed live for remote bidders. For registration, bidding information and full lot details, visit www.creativerides.co.za
INVESTING IN CARS
Eight-cylinder classics to go on sale at Joburg Creative Rides auction
A contingent of SA-developed specials including a Firenza Can AM is set to warm up the bid battles
