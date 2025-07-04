Defender Octa steps out in a bold black package

The Defender Octa gets a dark and gothic vibe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Following on the heels of the Range Rover Sport SV Black announced earlier this week, JLR has unveiled a similarly darkened version of its Defender Octa.
The Octa Black is a more gothic interpretation of the Defender flagship, combining extreme all-terrain performance with a bolder appearance.
The high-performance 4x4 is finished in Narvik Black, the darkest colour in the Defender paint palette. It has a gloss finish as standard but customers can opt for a matte protective film if they prefer.
Want even more black? You’re in luck. Additional dark décor includes a front undershield and rear scuff plates finished in satin black powder coat, gloss black quad exhaust tips, and a black Land Rover grille badge with darkened silver script.
Even underbody elements feature a gloss or satin black finish, including the exhaust silencer cover and centre box, and the optional electrically deployable tow bar.
A choice of 20” forged wheels or 22” gloss black wheels is available, with black centre caps and shadow atlas Defender script, while gloss black brake calipers feature contrasting sentient silver script.
If you want bright and breezy colours you’ve come to the wrong place. Picture: SUPPLIED
Batman’s favourite colour is found in the cabin with the cross car beam finished in satin black powder coat, while an optional chopped carbon fibre finish can be chosen for the interior details.
The interior gets a luxury boost with ebony semi-aniline leather with Kvadrat, a high-quality leather-free option. The seat backs and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian grey to heighten the bold, monochromatic mood.
Customers can listen to their darkest music on the 700W, 15-speaker Meridian sound system, which includes bass speakers built into the front seats.
There are no mechanical changes to the Octa Black, not that any were needed with the 4.4l twin turbo mild-hybrid V8 drivetrain already producing potent outputs of 467kW and 800Nm.
The Defender Octa was launched a few months ago as the high-performance flagship of the iconic off-roader and, in addition to its big-hitting power, it features innovative 6D Dynamics air suspension and a dedicated Octa mode for performance off-road use.
Priced from R3,979,500 — a R316,000 premium over the standard Defender Octa — the Black is available in limited numbers.
