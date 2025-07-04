NEWS
Chery sub-brand Lepas gets ready for SA launch in 2026
Aimed at style-conscious buyers, the brand will debut with the L8 premium SUV
04 July 2025 - 12:33
Chinese marque Lepas, a new premium sub-brand of Chery, has confirmed it will debut in SA in 2026.
Lepas (derived from “leap” and “passion”) made its global debut in April 2025 at the Auto Shanghai show and will only be offered in Chery’s international markets, not China...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.