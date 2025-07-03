Interview
Forget ownership — leasing cars is the future, says Avis COO
Thlabi Ntlha says the savings to be had are steadily changing views of long-term ownership
The car rental business is no longer what you and I imagined. It now blends and merges bespoke mobility solutions, a wider scope of products and information technology usage way more than you might think. We chatted to Tlhabi Ntlha, the COO of Avis SA reporting to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda to get a handle on what’s what in the new world of borrowing cars.
The operations manager says her core task is to ensure that customers have the correct cars, at the right location, time and in the correct specification. Since 1946, when the company pioneered the car rental business model it has polished the craft for short-term rentals and commercial clients. Nowadays, it also panders to those who seek luxury and performance models such as Mercedes-AMG G63s, V-Classes and even Audi RS 6 wagons...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.