RHD American muscle cars now sold in SA

The muscular Z06 is offered as one of two Corvette derivatives in SA.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Durban-based Rospa International, known for importing Japanese performance and classic cars into SA, has announced a new partnership with Australia’s Autogroup International (AGI).
The collaboration will expand Rospa’s offering to include a range of American-made pickup trucks, SUVs and muscle cars converted for local right-hand drive use.
Until now, Rospa has focused on bringing in vehicles such as the Nissan GT-R, Honda NSX, Toyota AE86 and Mazda RX-7, primarily sourced from Japan. The new agreement with AGI marks a shift towards the American market.
“We are pleased to make public this exciting new chapter in the Rospa story. Joining forces with Autogroup International will open up a wider market for us. It will enable us to make the dreams of a whole new group of car enthusiasts come true,” said Rospa International founder and director Himal Chris Paul.
AGI has more than 30 years’ experience in converting left-hand-drive vehicles to right-hand drive. The company began by re-engineering a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup and has since completed more than 5,000 conversions for markets around the world.
Customers will have access to brutes such as the new Hummer EV. Picture: SUPPLIED
“AGI firmly believes in right-hand-drive markets and the opportunities they present. Since the early ’90s we have carefully re-engineered more than 5,000 LHD vehicles for export all over the world. We can now add SA to that list through Rospa International, a company that shares our vision and passion,” said AGI CEO Rob Hill.
The agreement will allow SA buyers access to new models such as the Hummer EV, Toyota Tundra Hybrid, GMC Sierra and others. Muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Corvette will also be part of the expanded line-up.
Since the introduction of the eighth generation Corvette (C8) the iconic nameplate has been available in right-hand-drive guise from the factory. This means that Rospa can offer brand new cars from the manufacturer directly to local clients.
Rospa International will be offering two Corvette derivatives in SA: the entry-level Stingray, and the high-performance Z06 which has a top speed of almost 315km/h and the ability to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in under three seconds.
“In time, we are also aiming to offer the even wilder, turbocharged ZR1 and the ZR1X hypercar to local buyers,” said Paul.
“As part of the collaboration with AGI, we will also be able to offer financing deals on the freshly imported vehicles. Each import is brand new so they can be financed through any major bank as with any other new car.
“Each vehicle will be offered with a three-year/100,000km warranty and receive full after-sales backup from trained technicians in all three major cities of SA,” said Paul.
