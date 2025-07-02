Porsche expands 911 offering with new 4S models

Porsche Traction Management (PTM) makes the torque split rear-biased by default. This is the Targa model.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has added a new all-wheel drive model to its 911 range.
The Carrera 4S — available in Coupe, Targa and Cabriolet body styles — expands the model line-up beneath the significantly more powerful 911 GTS models.
The new all-wheel drive variants of the 911 are powered by the same engine as the rear-wheel drive Carrera S, namely a 3.0l twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer with outputs of 353kW and 530Nm.
An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) transmits power to all four wheels. Porsche Traction Management (PTM) makes the torque split rear-biased by default but directs more power to the front axle if required.
The 911 Carrera 4S coupe boasts a 308km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h time of 3.3 seconds using launch control with the optional Sport Chrono Package.
The Carrera 4S comes with enhanced standard equipment including a sport exhaust with silver tailpipes, enlarged brakes inherited from the previous generation 911 Carrera GTS, and uprated dampers with optimised hydraulics that improve ride quality over the previous model.
Performance-focused standard features include Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and staggered 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels. Options available include Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), PASM Sport Suspension which lowers the ride height by 10mm.
The 911 Targa 4S has rear-axle steering as standard while the Coupe and Cabriolet offer the feature as an option. It offers increased agility at low speeds and greater stability at high speeds, along with a quicker steering ratio and revised front axle kinematics.
Standard interior fare includes leather upholstery and a wireless smartphone charger.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Like all 911 Carrera Coupe models, the 4S is a two-seater with the option to add rear seats for no additional cost, while the Cabriolet and Targa are equipped with rear seats as standard.
Compared to the preceding Carrera 4S, the newcomer comes with Matrix Design LED headlights, while standard interior fare includes leather upholstery and a wireless smartphone charger.
The Targa has an automatic roof mechanism that opens in 19 seconds and the roof is available in a choice of four colours: black, blue, red and brown.
The new 911 Carrera 4S range is available to order in SA at the following prices:
NEW MODELS
Porsche expands 911 offering with new 4S models
The all-wheel drive Carreras have extra traction and more features
911 Carrera 4S — R3,250,000
911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet — R3,517,000
911 Targa 4S — R3,552,000
