Ferrari launches Amalfi to replace Roma

The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Ferrari unveiled its new Amalfi coupé on Tuesday as the luxury sportscar maker mixes petrol and hybrid models in its range, while preparing for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle.
The petrol twin turbo, 3.85l V8 Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of Ferrari’s range, and comes two months after the launch of the 296 Speciale hybrid car and its convertible version.
Ferrari will begin unveiling its first EV in October in a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next year. However, a second EV model that would aim for wider sales is not expected before 2028 because of a substantial lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, sources said.
The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front.
Twenty-inch wheels are fitted with 245/35 tyres at the front and 285/35 tyres at the rear. Driving dynamics have been refined with the introduction of a new brake-by-wire system. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said the Amalfi was a true Ferrari sportscar in terms of high performance, technology and driving pleasure, but it also had a “very elegant soul”.
“It allows for a different driving experience, less extreme but equally fun [and] it’s suitable for a wide range of driving conditions,” he said.
The Amalfi is purely powered by an internal combustion engine, which delivers 470kW and 760Nm of torque for a top speed of 320km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. It features a rear integrated active spoiler, contributing to the car’s stability at high speed, the company said.
Like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+2 coupé, meaning it has two small rear seats.
Physical buttons return to the steering wheel for improved ergonomics. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The starting price for the new model is set at €240,000 (R5m), with first deliveries to clients scheduled in the first quarter of next year, starting from Europe. Deliveries to US clients are expected to start three to six months later, at a higher price due to import tariffs.
Orders for the Amalfi opened yesterday, but Ferrari’s dealers had already received many expressions of interest from clients, Galliera said.
The Roma coupé has gone out of production while its retractable-top version, introduced in 2023, remains in Ferrari’s range.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Ferrari launches Amalfi to replace Roma
Ferrari called the new coupé a true sportscar with a ‘very elegant soul’
Ferrari unveiled its new Amalfi coupé on Tuesday as the luxury sportscar maker mixes petrol and hybrid models in its range, while preparing for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle.
The petrol twin turbo, 3.85l V8 Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry segment of Ferrari’s range, and comes two months after the launch of the 296 Speciale hybrid car and its convertible version.
Ferrari will begin unveiling its first EV in October in a three-stage process culminating in a world premiere next year. However, a second EV model that would aim for wider sales is not expected before 2028 because of a substantial lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, sources said.
The Amalfi has similar dimensions to the Roma, differing in its exterior look from its predecessor mainly for its redesigned front.
Chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said the Amalfi was a true Ferrari sportscar in terms of high performance, technology and driving pleasure, but it also had a “very elegant soul”.
“It allows for a different driving experience, less extreme but equally fun [and] it’s suitable for a wide range of driving conditions,” he said.
The Amalfi is purely powered by an internal combustion engine, which delivers 470kW and 760Nm of torque for a top speed of 320km/h and 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. It features a rear integrated active spoiler, contributing to the car’s stability at high speed, the company said.
Like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+2 coupé, meaning it has two small rear seats.
The starting price for the new model is set at €240,000 (R5m), with first deliveries to clients scheduled in the first quarter of next year, starting from Europe. Deliveries to US clients are expected to start three to six months later, at a higher price due to import tariffs.
Orders for the Amalfi opened yesterday, but Ferrari’s dealers had already received many expressions of interest from clients, Galliera said.
The Roma coupé has gone out of production while its retractable-top version, introduced in 2023, remains in Ferrari’s range.
Reuters
Extraordinary McLaren collection looking for a new home
Ferrari’s second fully electric model delayed by ‘weak demand’
REVIEW: SF90 XX Stradale is most powerful street-legal Ferrari yet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV
Annual Classic Car Show gears up for Nasrec in July
Fuel price hikes kick in at midnight
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.