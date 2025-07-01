Motorcycle enthusiasts can try out the latest BMW motorcycles around Redstar Raceway.
Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW Motorrad will host the inaugural TrackFest at Redstar Raceway in Delmas on August 9 and 10.
The motorcycle festival is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts, irrespective of the brand of bike they ride. Participants will be able to take demo rides on the latest BMW Motorrad models.
“TrackFest 2025 is a premier motorcycle festival that celebrates the thrill of riding and the vibrant lifestyle that surrounds it,” said a BMW spokesperson. “This exciting event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts and their families.”
The festival will host live performances from top local artists including Rubber Duc and Majozi. Food lovers can look forward to an array of gourmet offerings from food trucks, and Rider Gear and Lifestyle will be available for those looking to accessorise. An all-ages entertainment zone will keep the whole family engaged.
The Track Rider pass, which allows access to the track sessions, costs R1,500 and the general pass is R350. Children under 12 enter for free. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.
Gates at Redstar Raceway will open at 9am and close at 6pm.
BIKING
Inaugural TrackFest 2025 open to all motorcycle riders
Hosted by BMW Motorrad, the festival is geared for the whole family
BMW Motorrad will host the inaugural TrackFest at Redstar Raceway in Delmas on August 9 and 10.
The motorcycle festival is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts, irrespective of the brand of bike they ride. Participants will be able to take demo rides on the latest BMW Motorrad models.
“TrackFest 2025 is a premier motorcycle festival that celebrates the thrill of riding and the vibrant lifestyle that surrounds it,” said a BMW spokesperson. “This exciting event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts and their families.”
The festival will host live performances from top local artists including Rubber Duc and Majozi. Food lovers can look forward to an array of gourmet offerings from food trucks, and Rider Gear and Lifestyle will be available for those looking to accessorise. An all-ages entertainment zone will keep the whole family engaged.
The Track Rider pass, which allows access to the track sessions, costs R1,500 and the general pass is R350. Children under 12 enter for free. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.
Gates at Redstar Raceway will open at 9am and close at 6pm.
BMW Motorrad previews next-generation superbike
REVIEW: BMW F900 GS Adventure may be the brand’s finest all-rounder
Honda celebrates five decades of the Gold Wing motorcycle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV
Annual Classic Car Show gears up for Nasrec in July
Almost 470 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic swoop
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.