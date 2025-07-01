Life / Motoring

BIKING

Inaugural TrackFest 2025 open to all motorcycle riders

Hosted by BMW Motorrad, the festival is geared for the whole family

01 July 2025 - 10:53
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Motorcycle enthusiasts can try out the latest BMW motorcycles around Redstar Raceway. Picture: SUPPLIED
Motorcycle enthusiasts can try out the latest BMW motorcycles around Redstar Raceway. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW Motorrad will host the inaugural TrackFest at Redstar Raceway in Delmas on August 9 and 10.

The motorcycle festival is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts, irrespective of the brand of bike they ride. Participants will be able to take demo rides on the latest BMW Motorrad models.

“TrackFest 2025 is a premier motorcycle festival that celebrates the thrill of riding and the vibrant lifestyle that surrounds it,” said a BMW spokesperson. “This exciting event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts and their families.”

The festival will host live performances from top local artists including Rubber Duc and Majozi. Food lovers can look forward to an array of gourmet offerings from food trucks, and Rider Gear and Lifestyle will be available for those looking to accessorise. An all-ages entertainment zone will keep the whole family engaged.

The Track Rider pass, which allows access to the track sessions, costs R1,500 and the general pass is R350. Children under 12 enter for free. Tickets are available at  Ticketmaster.

Gates at Redstar Raceway will open at 9am and close at 6pm. 

BMW Motorrad previews next-generation superbike

Concept RR seen as the ultimate performance statement in terms of technology and design
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: BMW F900 GS Adventure may be the brand’s finest all-rounder

Able to tour, commute and ride off road at a relatively attainable price, the German brand’s midweight inspires
Life
6 months ago

Honda celebrates five decades of the Gold Wing motorcycle

Launched in 1975, Honda’s original Gold Wing has been credited with starting the touring bike category
Life
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
VW debuts Golf GTI Edition 50, the most ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Paternoster adds a thriving art scene to fishing ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Why we don’t have the stomach for stress
Life
4.
Mid-tier Renault Duster is suited to life in the ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Upgraded Kia Sorento launched in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV

Life / Motoring

Annual Classic Car Show gears up for Nasrec in July

Life / Motoring

Almost 470 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic swoop

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.