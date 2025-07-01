Life / Motoring

Almost 470 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic swoop

The high-density Operation Shanela focused on crime hot spots in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Johannesburg, the West Rand and Sedibeng

01 July 2025 - 10:19
by Motor News Reporter
Operation Shanela targeted crime hot spots in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Johannesburg, the West Rand and Sedibeng. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
More than 465 motorists were arrested for driving offences in a Gauteng traffic swoop last weekend, including 107 for drunk driving.

The Gauteng Traffic Police, Gauteng Traffic Wardens (GTWs) and SAPS conducted the high-density Operation Shanela from Friday June 27 to Sunday June 29, targeting crime hot spots in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Johannesburg, the West Rand and Sedibeng.

“Law enforcement officials are making strides to deal with lawlessness in the province. To this end, motorists are urged to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as it poses a safety risk and those found will be apprehended,” said Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Morwane.

Officials arrested 68 suspects in Ekurhuleni, 20 of the arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol. There were 879 people and 475 vehicles searched in Springs, Zonkizizwe, Thembisa, Edenvale and Crystal Park, Tsakane, Devon and Germiston among other areas.

A total of 151 arrests were made in Tshwane, including 31 for driving under the influence of alcohol. There were 803 people and 351 vehicles searched in Sunnyside, Laudium, Akasia, Pretoria West, Soshanguve, Olievenhoutbosch and Temba among other suburbs.

In Johannesburg, 91 arrests were made, including nine for driving under the influence of alcohol. There were 1,058 people and 482 vehicles searched in Honeydew, Booysens, Cosmo City, Roodepoort, Eldorado Park and Lenasia amongst other suburbs.

In the West Rand, 1,134 people and 330 vehicles were searched in Kagiso, Fochville, Carletonville and Westonaria, with seven of the 66 suspects arrested for driving under the influence.

Officials arrested 89 suspects in Sedibeng, 40 of whom were driving under the influence. 

Motorists can drive with a blood-alcohol level not higher than 0.05g per 100ml of blood — or 0.02g per 100ml for a professional driver.

