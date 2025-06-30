Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV

The styling is said to preview AMG’s future design direction and with rapid new levels of charging speeds and space for four passengers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new concept AMG GT XX shown by the luxury and performance brand last week is an insight into a forthcoming four-door series-production, full electric sports car from Mercedes‑AMG.
With three axial flux motors — one at the front and one at the rear — and a high-performance battery developed from scratch, the concept presents a revolutionary drive concept for the group. Axial flux motors are a more compact, lightweight and efficient motor design that is well suited for applications where space and power density are critical, such as electric vehicles (EVs). Before diving deeper into the technical bits, what of those 1950s inspired looks?
It’s a fastback shape with a low-slung bonnet, sharply raked windscreen and an AMG specific front grille with 10 vertical but concave struts with the Mercedes star integrated into the middle. Slender and rectangular auxiliary headlights are recessed into the outer edges of the grille with the main beams in a vertical arrangement.
The garish colour scheme is known as Sunset beam orange and shimmers in the light like liquid metal. A double-bubble roof, a wide diffuser in exposed carbon and six circular, deep-red taillights flanking a fluid light panel with more than 700 freely programmable RGB LEDs. The illumination enables active communication with the outside world in a 3D-pixel look.
The yoke steering wheel is shared with the AMG One model in a luxo-sports cabin for four. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, says new concept translates the design vision for AMG into the future. “Sports cars have always been the icons of our brand; they are emotional and truly special to create. They represent unique moments in time. Icons like the 300 SL and the legendary Silver Arrows are the emotional heart of our brand, as are the GT and AMG One.”
Its technological underpinnings were originally developed by British electric motor specialist Yasa — a 100% subsidiary of Mercedes‑Benz drafted into the group since July 2021. Yasa’s technical expertise are its axial-flux electric motor technology.
A specially developed software for the operating strategy has been designed, which optimally allows the harvesting of a peak output of more than 1,000kW. It delivers the power through the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, able to disperse torque between the two axles depending on conditions. Performance potential is more than 360km/h while the concept vehicle can recharge energy for about 400km of range in just five minutes.
The high-voltage battery is a completely new development in conjunction with experience from the brand’s Formula One team, and the AMG One halo model. Characteristics of the 800V lithium-ion storage unit with cylindrical cells are high power output, rapid energy absorption with exceptional repeatability.
The fastback coupe has six-circular tail lights and a light panel that’s programmable with text to communicate with the outside world. Picture: SUPPLIED
The rapid charging is the result of a close collaboration with Alpitronic — a European firm specialising in high-power charging. Alpitronic has developed a prototype charging station able to transmit high current via a standard CCS cable. For the future series-production models, Mercedes-Benz says it will expand the infrastructure of its own charging network with Alpitronic technology for customers to benefit from extremely fast charging processes.
The concept car is based on the new AMG.EA platform made from a material matrix consisting of aluminium, steel and fibre composite materials. Stiffness and low weight are hallmark achievements along with a high level of crash safety.
The interior is like a racing car, offering a sports luxury through the silver and orange accents, dual integrated screens, a rectangular steering wheel and individually formed carbon-fibre bucket seats.
International News
Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV
The concept AMG GT XX is powered by a trio of axial flux motors with a combined output above 1,000kW
The new concept AMG GT XX shown by the luxury and performance brand last week is an insight into a forthcoming four-door series-production, full electric sports car from Mercedes‑AMG.
With three axial flux motors — one at the front and one at the rear — and a high-performance battery developed from scratch, the concept presents a revolutionary drive concept for the group. Axial flux motors are a more compact, lightweight and efficient motor design that is well suited for applications where space and power density are critical, such as electric vehicles (EVs). Before diving deeper into the technical bits, what of those 1950s inspired looks?
It’s a fastback shape with a low-slung bonnet, sharply raked windscreen and an AMG specific front grille with 10 vertical but concave struts with the Mercedes star integrated into the middle. Slender and rectangular auxiliary headlights are recessed into the outer edges of the grille with the main beams in a vertical arrangement.
The garish colour scheme is known as Sunset beam orange and shimmers in the light like liquid metal. A double-bubble roof, a wide diffuser in exposed carbon and six circular, deep-red taillights flanking a fluid light panel with more than 700 freely programmable RGB LEDs. The illumination enables active communication with the outside world in a 3D-pixel look.
Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, says new concept translates the design vision for AMG into the future. “Sports cars have always been the icons of our brand; they are emotional and truly special to create. They represent unique moments in time. Icons like the 300 SL and the legendary Silver Arrows are the emotional heart of our brand, as are the GT and AMG One.”
Its technological underpinnings were originally developed by British electric motor specialist Yasa — a 100% subsidiary of Mercedes‑Benz drafted into the group since July 2021. Yasa’s technical expertise are its axial-flux electric motor technology.
A specially developed software for the operating strategy has been designed, which optimally allows the harvesting of a peak output of more than 1,000kW. It delivers the power through the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, able to disperse torque between the two axles depending on conditions. Performance potential is more than 360km/h while the concept vehicle can recharge energy for about 400km of range in just five minutes.
The high-voltage battery is a completely new development in conjunction with experience from the brand’s Formula One team, and the AMG One halo model. Characteristics of the 800V lithium-ion storage unit with cylindrical cells are high power output, rapid energy absorption with exceptional repeatability.
The rapid charging is the result of a close collaboration with Alpitronic — a European firm specialising in high-power charging. Alpitronic has developed a prototype charging station able to transmit high current via a standard CCS cable. For the future series-production models, Mercedes-Benz says it will expand the infrastructure of its own charging network with Alpitronic technology for customers to benefit from extremely fast charging processes.
The concept car is based on the new AMG.EA platform made from a material matrix consisting of aluminium, steel and fibre composite materials. Stiffness and low weight are hallmark achievements along with a high level of crash safety.
The interior is like a racing car, offering a sports luxury through the silver and orange accents, dual integrated screens, a rectangular steering wheel and individually formed carbon-fibre bucket seats.
Mercedes-Benz suspends East London operations
Hybrid Corvette ZR1X launches with scorching 932kW of power
Ferrari’s second fully electric model delayed by ‘weak demand’
Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is a Le Mans racer for the road
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Marc Marquez wins Dutch MotoGP but brother Alex crashes out
Facelifted Kia Sorento still a cushy and capacious family SUV
Wood and Pickett Mini is the British icon reimagined
Upgraded Kia Sorento launched in SA
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado unveiled with 48V hybrid system
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.