Annual Classic Car Show gears up for Nasrec in July

The Classic Car Show will feature iconic American muscle cars such as the 1965 Cadillac Coupe DeVille. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 13th edition of the Classic Car Show returns to the Nasrec Expo Centre, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 6. As in previous years, a diverse array of classic cars will be on display on the west side of the Nasrec grounds, with entry via Gate 7.
This year’s event would have been the 14th edition of the Classic Car Show, but the 2020 show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since its inception in 2012, the event has consistently drawn a one-of-a-kind selection of classic cars not seen at any other shows in SA. Thanks to the unique demographics of the Nasrec Expo Centre’s location, the show attracts an eclectic mix of iconic American muscle cars and rare European classics found nowhere else in the country.
Sunday’s display of American classics will feature a mix of original cars dating back to the late 1950s, when the muscle car era first began. Expect to see Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles and Buicks, many proudly wearing the rich patina of vehicles lovingly stored in garages for the past 70 years. Among these Americana icons will be a standout collection of both original and heavily customised Chevrolets from the legendary Tri-Chevy era of 1955-1957.
Adding to the spectacle will be a strong showing of slightly more modern Ford Mustangs and various models from Oldsmobile, Dodge, Mercury, Chevrolet and Pontiac, mostly from the 1970s. Even a few of the era’s oversized Cadillacs are expected to make an appearance.
Iconic classics from other regions such as the German split window VW Kombi are part of the show. Picture: SUPPLIED
European classics from areas such as southern Johannesburg, the eastern towns of Germiston, Boksburg, Benoni and Brakpan, as well as the western reef centres like Roodepoort and Krugersdorp, always bring a distinctive flair to the show. Expect to see rarities like Ford Taunuses, Opel Mantas, and various DKW models. There will also be seldom-seen versions of more familiar favourites including Ford Anglias, Minis and iconic Volkswagens such as split-window Kombis and oval-window Beetles.
“The idea to do a classic car show back in 2012 has changed my life,” says event organiser Paulo Calisto, who has lived in the southern suburbs of Johannesburg since childhood.
“Simply by attending my own show and the other events such as the classic hall at the Rand Easter Show and Cars in the Park in Pretoria has led to me establishing my own collection of classics that today numbers 14 cars.”
Some of these include both American classics such as Chevrolet pickups from the 1950s and 1960s as well as beloved VW Kombis from the 1960s.
Expect to see a few Minis on display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calisto has assured classic car owners that this year’s edition of the Classic Car Show will feature enhanced security measures to protect the vehicles on display. This includes steps to prevent unwanted touching of paintwork and chrome details, which is always of concern for owners showcasing their pride and joy at a public event.
In addition to the classic cars on display, the event will feature a range of family-friendly entertainment, including drifting demonstrations, helicopter rides, jumping castles and a variety of top-quality food and drink from some of Johannesburg South’s finest vendors.
Gates open to the public at 9am and tickets are available through Computicket at R100 for adults and R40 for children under 12.
local News
Annual Classic Car Show gears up for Nasrec in July
The event draws a one-of-a-kind selection of classic cars not seen at any other shows in SA
The 13th edition of the Classic Car Show returns to the Nasrec Expo Centre, southwest of Johannesburg, on July 6. As in previous years, a diverse array of classic cars will be on display on the west side of the Nasrec grounds, with entry via Gate 7.
This year’s event would have been the 14th edition of the Classic Car Show, but the 2020 show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since its inception in 2012, the event has consistently drawn a one-of-a-kind selection of classic cars not seen at any other shows in SA. Thanks to the unique demographics of the Nasrec Expo Centre’s location, the show attracts an eclectic mix of iconic American muscle cars and rare European classics found nowhere else in the country.
Sunday’s display of American classics will feature a mix of original cars dating back to the late 1950s, when the muscle car era first began. Expect to see Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles and Buicks, many proudly wearing the rich patina of vehicles lovingly stored in garages for the past 70 years. Among these Americana icons will be a standout collection of both original and heavily customised Chevrolets from the legendary Tri-Chevy era of 1955-1957.
Adding to the spectacle will be a strong showing of slightly more modern Ford Mustangs and various models from Oldsmobile, Dodge, Mercury, Chevrolet and Pontiac, mostly from the 1970s. Even a few of the era’s oversized Cadillacs are expected to make an appearance.
European classics from areas such as southern Johannesburg, the eastern towns of Germiston, Boksburg, Benoni and Brakpan, as well as the western reef centres like Roodepoort and Krugersdorp, always bring a distinctive flair to the show. Expect to see rarities like Ford Taunuses, Opel Mantas, and various DKW models. There will also be seldom-seen versions of more familiar favourites including Ford Anglias, Minis and iconic Volkswagens such as split-window Kombis and oval-window Beetles.
“The idea to do a classic car show back in 2012 has changed my life,” says event organiser Paulo Calisto, who has lived in the southern suburbs of Johannesburg since childhood.
“Simply by attending my own show and the other events such as the classic hall at the Rand Easter Show and Cars in the Park in Pretoria has led to me establishing my own collection of classics that today numbers 14 cars.”
Some of these include both American classics such as Chevrolet pickups from the 1950s and 1960s as well as beloved VW Kombis from the 1960s.
Calisto has assured classic car owners that this year’s edition of the Classic Car Show will feature enhanced security measures to protect the vehicles on display. This includes steps to prevent unwanted touching of paintwork and chrome details, which is always of concern for owners showcasing their pride and joy at a public event.
In addition to the classic cars on display, the event will feature a range of family-friendly entertainment, including drifting demonstrations, helicopter rides, jumping castles and a variety of top-quality food and drink from some of Johannesburg South’s finest vendors.
Gates open to the public at 9am and tickets are available through Computicket at R100 for adults and R40 for children under 12.
For more information, visit www.theclassiccarshow.co.za
Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV
Facelifted Kia Sorento still a cushy and capacious family SUV
Volvo to return Cross Country name to SA with rugged EX30
Discovery Sport adds Metropolitan and Landmark models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Retro styled AMG concept car previews four-door sports EV
Marc Marquez wins Dutch MotoGP but brother Alex crashes out
Facelifted Kia Sorento still a cushy and capacious family SUV
Wood and Pickett Mini is the British icon reimagined
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.