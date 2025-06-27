Wood and Picket Mini is the British icon reimagined

Unique front and rear valances, side sills and an updated rear design are visually and functionally items for improved aerodynamics and cooling.
UK-based automotive design and engineering house Callum has collaborated with bespoke car specialists Wood and Pickett to deliver the first Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum.
The companies have combined to reimagine the British icon that’s built on a fully restored Mk5 Sportspack body shell for the modern world.
Externally, the car boasts unique front and rear valances, side sills and an updated rear design, not just visually distinctive, but engineered for improved aerodynamics and cooling.
The bespoke Anthracite metal finish was created through a proprietary Callum process, with new front and rear lights. Original Wood & Pickett arches lend authenticity.
Inside, the transformation features newly designed dashboard inspired by Wood and Pickett’s “Margrave” interiors that blend retro influence with modern precision.
Tan Bridge of Weir leather upholstery on exclusive seats, a “Piano” switch pack and finely finished metal bezels elevate the cabin’s aesthetic and tactile experience.
The newly designed dashboard blends leather upholstery and metal bezels for a retro influence. Picture: SUPPLIED
Beneath the bonnet is a newly rebuilt 1.3l stage 3 road/rally engine with a performance cylinder head, twin-point injection, and a twin-exit exhaust system. The motor produces 82kW and is paired with a re-engineered gearbox.
Handling has been fine-tuned for modern comfort and control with a road tuned suspension kit, upgraded brakes featuring vented and grooved 8.4” discs, and unique Callum designed 13” alloy wheels.
Callum is founded and directed by British car designer Ian Callum, formally design director at Jaguar. He also worked at Ford and TWR Design, contributing to the design of cars for Aston Martin, famously the Aston Martin Vanquish and the Jaguar F-Type.
On his own steam, Callum has created a number of bespoke new cars, including customer commissions of the Jaguar C-X75 stunt car used in the James Bond film Spectre.
“The Mini is one of the most important cars ever created, not just for its innovative engineering, but for what it represents culturally as a symbol of British ingenuity and style,” said Callum.
“It’s a car that broke the rules and became a global icon. To reimagine it through the lens of Callum, with Wood and Pickett’s craftsmanship, has been deeply rewarding.”
The bespoke Anthracite metal finish was created through an internal Callum process, while the upturned two exhausts are a period specific hark back. Picture: SUPPLIED
David Gandy, the owner of the special Mini, said: “The Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum embodies everything I love about automotive craftsmanship, bespoke, attention to detail and, of course, performance,” said Gandy. “I’m proud to be the first owner of such a remarkable vehicle.”
The Wood and Pickett Mini by CALLUM is offered in a limited production run, starting at £75,000. No two builds will be alike, and each customer will collaborate closely with the firms design teams to create a Mini that reflects their individual vision.
The car will make its first public debut at the Heveningham Concours from June 27-29.
International News
Wood and Picket Mini is the British icon reimagined
The limited supply build is crafted by former Aston Martin head of design Ian Callum
