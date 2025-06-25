Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Upgraded Kia Sorento launched in SA

The more premium family wagon boasts enhanced luxury and safety items

25 June 2025 - 12:50
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Styling cues are inspired by the Korean carmaker's all-electric EV9 flagship.
Styling cues are inspired by the Korean carmaker's all-electric EV9 flagship.
Image: Supplied

The face-lifted fourth-generation Kia Sorento was launched in SA this week sporting a refreshed exterior heavily inspired by the Korean carmaker’s all-electric EV9 flagship. 

Three model derivatives are available from launch, with more dramatic T-shaped front lights incorporating the latest LED technology and daytime running lights and a redesigned bumper with a larger “tiger nose” radiator grille with a distinctive 3D mesh pattern now characterises its approach. The rear features redesigned tail lamp clusters, updated bumper/exhaust trim and a skid plate with aluminium finish.

The cabin is a more premium place now featuring a redesigned shift lever, aluminium pedals, a black headliner, large panoramic glass sunroof and a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system and more. 

Safety systems are enhanced with features such as driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assist, lane after assist, lane keep assist and blind spot collision avoidance.

The flagship Sorento SXL benefits from a 12.3" digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED
The flagship Sorento SXL benefits from a 12.3" digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED

All new Sorento models are powered by a 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 148kW and 440Nm and paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the front wheels on the EX+ model. The SX and SXL trim gets all-wheel drive as standard. 

Motor News is scheduled to gather first drive impressions of the new Korean family wagon on Thursday and Friday. Look out for the report, but pricing is available.

Pricing

Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+: R999,995 

Sorento 2.2 CRDi SX AWD: R1,199,995 

Sorento 2.2 CRDi SXL AWD: R1,299,995

Bolder, cleverer new Audi Q3 revealed, launch set for October

There's some oddity to its looks but the new SUV is more luxurious and intelligent
Life
1 week ago

Entries for Cape 1000 open on Thursday

While the journey is dedicated to grand touring, the thrill of precision driving is also emphasised
Life
2 weeks ago

Points demerit system for SA deferred to unknown date

Reports that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act is in effect are false, says RTIA
Life
2 weeks ago

Comrades winner Gerda Steyn appointed Toyota ambassador

The four-time Comrades marathon champion holds records for the Two Oceans ultra marathon
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
VW debuts Golf GTI Edition 50, the most ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Keep calm and let Hopefield change you
Life
3.
Transport department ‘weighing results of ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Catharsis at cricket’s cathedral
Life
5.
Mid-tier Renault Duster is suited to life in the ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado unveiled with 48V hybrid system

Life / Motoring

UK company innovates hybrid drivetrain using integrated components

Life / Motoring

Mid-tier Renault Duster is suited to life in the urban lanes

Life / Motoring

Hybrid Corvette ZR1X launches with scorching 932kW of power

Life / Motoring

Many happy returns to Alfa Romeo, 115 years today

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.