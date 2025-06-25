Upgraded Kia Sorento launched in SA

Styling cues are inspired by the Korean carmaker's all-electric EV9 flagship. Image: Supplied
The face-lifted fourth-generation Kia Sorento was launched in SA this week sporting a refreshed exterior heavily inspired by the Korean carmaker’s all-electric EV9 flagship.
Three model derivatives are available from launch, with more dramatic T-shaped front lights incorporating the latest LED technology and daytime running lights and a redesigned bumper with a larger “tiger nose” radiator grille with a distinctive 3D mesh pattern now characterises its approach. The rear features redesigned tail lamp clusters, updated bumper/exhaust trim and a skid plate with aluminium finish.
The cabin is a more premium place now featuring a redesigned shift lever, aluminium pedals, a black headliner, large panoramic glass sunroof and a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system and more.
Safety systems are enhanced with features such as driver attention alert, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assist, lane after assist, lane keep assist and blind spot collision avoidance.
The flagship Sorento SXL benefits from a 12.3" digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED
All new Sorento models are powered by a 2.2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 148kW and 440Nm and paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the front wheels on the EX+ model. The SX and SXL trim gets all-wheel drive as standard.
Motor News is scheduled to gather first drive impressions of the new Korean family wagon on Thursday and Friday. Look out for the report, but pricing is available.
Pricing
Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+: R999,995
Sorento 2.2 CRDi SX AWD: R1,199,995
Sorento 2.2 CRDi SXL AWD: R1,299,995
