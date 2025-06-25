UK company innovates hybrid drivetrain using integrated components

The new HR18 HEV powertrain that consolidates key technologies into a single unit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Horse Technologies is a division of Horse Powertrain — a UK-based engineering company that has announced a new integrated hybrid drive unit.
Known as HR18 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), unlike conventional hybrid drivetrains with bits independent of each other, and connected through wiring and other means, the new hybrid powertrain consolidates key technologies into a single unit, combining a 1.8l four-cylinder combustion engine producing 80kW and 172Nm with a 1.4kWh lithium-ion battery driving a 50kW and 212Nm electric motor. System torque output is 436Nm, according to the company.
The various components, including the petrol and electric motor and clutch-less transmission, are manufactured in-house at various plants located in Portugal, Spain and Romania but the full unit will be produced at a plant in Turkey and the Valladolid plant in Spain.
“The HR18 HEV is designed directly to address challenges facing OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] in today’s market. HEVs are becoming the most in-demand powertrain category in many markets. Solving the major challenges involved in producing and integrating such a high-performance system, we’re freeing up our OEM partners to focus on their priority innovations and areas of differentiation,” said Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain.
A schematic image of the 2.0l turbocharged engine manufactured by Aurobay Technologies in Sweden. Picture: SUPPLIED
Horse Powertrain consists of two divisions, Aurobay Technologies and Horse Technologies, and operates 17 plants and five R&D centres globally, serving a range OEMs, including the Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.
The Aurobay Technologies division recently signed an agreement to supply 2.0l turbocharged engines with locked ECUs for a new rally car series in the American Rally Association’s RC2 class. The motors are designed to meet FIA Rally 2 performance standards.
Horse Powertrain Ltd employs 19,000 people globally and the company’s three shareholders are the Renault Group (45%), Geely (45%), and Aramco (10%).
