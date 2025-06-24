Toyota Land Cruiser Prado unveiled with 48V hybrid system

The new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser is aimed at improving the model’s environmental credentials. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Toyota Europe has unveiled a new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser (known as the Land Cruiser Prado in markets such as SA and Australia), aimed at improving the model’s environmental credentials.
Much like the Hilux Hybrid 48V, this system pairs the existing 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor-generator, a lithium-ion battery and a DC-DC converter.
As with Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery charges during deceleration by recovering braking energy, which also improves braking performance.
Once charged, the hybrid system can send up to 12kW and 65Nm through the motor-generator to assist the engine, enhancing acceleration, power and overall efficiency. The system's components have been designed and positioned to cope with harsh conditions, so off-road capability remains unaffected — including a 700mm water wading depth.
Toyota SA’s Riaan Esterhuysen says there’s no confirmation on the availability of this new engine in SA and that an update will be communicated in the near future, including further enhancements to the local range.
International News
