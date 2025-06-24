Life / Motoring

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado unveiled with 48V hybrid system

The hybrid system injects up to 12kW and 65Nm more for performance and efficiency

25 June 2025 - 12:36
by Motor News Reporter
The new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser is aimed at improving the model’s environmental credentials. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Toyota Europe has unveiled a new 48V hybrid version of the Land Cruiser (known as the Land Cruiser Prado in markets such as SA and Australia), aimed at improving the model’s environmental credentials.

Much like the Hilux Hybrid 48V, this system pairs the existing 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor-generator, a lithium-ion battery and a DC-DC converter.

As with Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery charges during deceleration by recovering braking energy, which also improves braking performance.

Once charged, the hybrid system can send up to 12kW and 65Nm through the motor-generator to assist the engine, enhancing acceleration, power and overall efficiency. The system's components have been designed and positioned to cope with harsh conditions, so off-road capability remains unaffected — including a 700mm water wading depth.

Toyota SA’s Riaan Esterhuysen says there’s no confirmation on the availability of this new engine in SA and that an update will be communicated in the near future, including further enhancements to the local range. 

Comrades winner Gerda Steyn appointed Toyota ambassador

The four-time Comrades marathon champion holds records for the Two Oceans ultra marathon
2 weeks ago

SA Auto Week to be held in Gqeberha in October

The 2025 gathering is hosted in partnership with the CDC and Eastern Cape Provincial government
2 weeks ago

REVIEW: Taking on the Spirit of Africa in new Navara Warrior

The flagship Nissan double cab tackles a testing 4x4 challenge, poles and all
3 weeks ago

Jeep Cherokee brought back to life

The Cherokee first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally to a crossover SUV
3 weeks ago
