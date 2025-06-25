Local News
Citroën SA confirms association with French product recall
The parent company asked for 82,000 Citroën cars to be removed from the roads in France last week
25 June 2025 - 12:43
Stellantis SA has told Motor News that a technical team has reviewed all the recalls from Citroën in Europe, and all the vehicles have been included in a local recall campaign launched in 2024.
Earlier in the week, Stellantis, the automotive group that manages multiple brands including Peugeot, Opel and Maserati, asked for 82,000 Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles in France with faulty Takata airbags to be removed from roads, a company spokesperson said last Thursday, as reported by Reuters...
