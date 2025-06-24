Many happy returns to Alfa Romeo, 115 years today

The 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint that recently participated in the 1000 Miglia formed part of the anniversary festivities. Picture: SUPPLIED
On this day, June 24 2025 legendary Italian brand Alfa Romeo celebrates its 115th anniversary.
The company founded in 1910 by Ugo Stella and Nicola Romeo has always stood apart in the international automotive world and in how it connects with its fan base. While it’s hard to peg down the number of cars the company has produced over the years, it’s easy to acknowledge their distinct beauty.
Whether it’s a Giulia Quadrifoglio, an 8C Competizione or the Spider “Duetto”, most car enthusiasts have their favourite Alfa Romeo whether aligned with the brand or not.
Alfa Romeo has been interconnected with other Italian brands throughout its history, sharing resources with Ferrari and Maserati in an entity Fiat. It’s now part of the Stellantis group with Maserati.
The unveiling of a new chapter for the brand hosted by Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, and Cristiano Fiorio, head of global marketing, communication & strategic projects
To mark this milestone, Alfa Romeo has organised two symbolic initiatives: a major event held on Sunday, June 22at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese, Italy, and a tribute video that looks back on some of the most meaningful moments.
An audience of 1,300 Alfisti — including some of the 300 official clubs from all over the world — and more than 350 cars took part in the event, with 115 unique Alfa Romeo vehicles spelling out “Alfa Romeo 115” on the museum’s internal track.
In the video, Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili narrates some of the brand’s history and ethos, with cars ranging from earlier decades to modern offerings, including the Alfa Romeo Junior and the new 33 Stradale halo model featured. He also unveils the future direction of the brand.
Hundreds of Alfa Romeo cars joined the company in Italy to celebrate 115 years. Picture: SUPPLIED
A book on that explores the genesis of the Biscione custom-built 33 Stradale is also featured. Created by the Alfa Romeo team, the publication has never-seen-before images and exclusive interviews with the project’s key figures.
The 1000 Miglia in a 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint is also featured, while the video also cuts to the sailing world and tennis courts, where the spotlight falls on Jasmine Paolini, Alfa Romeo’s new brand ambassador.
Many happy returns to Alfa Romeo, 115 years today
For more than a century the Italian marque has been synonymous with great design and athleticism
