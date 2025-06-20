Life / Motoring

International Launch

VW debuts Golf GTI Edition 50, the most impressive yet

The special edition with 239kW on tap celebrates the hot hatch’s golden anniversary in 2025

23 June 2025 - 13:46
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
On the outside, the Edition 50 differentiates itself from its lesser GTI sibling with a black roof, black exterior mirror housings and black exhaust tailpipe finishers. Picture: SUPPLIED
On the outside, the Edition 50 differentiates itself from its lesser GTI sibling with a black roof, black exterior mirror housings and black exhaust tailpipe finishers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen has unveiled its new Golf GTI Edition 50.

Built to celebrate the German hot hatch’s golden anniversary, it is the fastest and most powerful production GTI model to date, thanks to a specially tuned 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine making 239kW and 420Nm of torque. It comes paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission.

The Edition 50 rides 15mm lower than the standard GTI and is available with an optional Performance package that drops the chassis an extra 5mm lower to the asphalt for even better cornering characteristics.

Ticking this box also gives you higher spring rates, adapted spring mounts, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system and 19" “Warmenau” forged wheels shod with newly developed Bridgestone 235 Potenza Race semi-slick tyres. The latter, according to VW, are 1.1kg lighter than a standard tyre. 

On the outside, the Edition 50 differentiates itself from its lesser GTI sibling with a black roof, black exterior mirror housings and black exhaust tailpipe finishers.

Other exclusive garnish includes a GTI 50 logo on the roof spoiler and insides of the exterior mirrors, special trim on the door sills and a side stripe on the side members with a colour gradient from black to Tornado red.

Five striking exterior colours are on offer: Pure White, Moonstone Grey, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Dark Moss Green Metallic and Tornado Red.

The cabin features a racier ambience with sport seats upholstered in a check pattern that pays homage to the original GTI that broke cover in 1976. Other tasty mods come in the form of red seat belts and a multifunction leather sports steering wheel with a GTI 50 logo.

Though VW hasn't dropped any official performance figures, it has confirmed that the Edition 50 set a lap time of 7:46.13 seconds around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with racing driver Benny Leuchter behind the wheel.

That’s quicker than Leuchter’s previous record in the 245kW Golf R “20 Years” edition in 2022 by just over a second, and more than three seconds faster than his 2016 lap in the GTI Clubsport S (228kW). Impressive stuff. 

Production of the Golf GTI Edition 50 will begin at the end of 2025 with first deliveries expected to commence at the start of its anniversary year from the first quarter of 2026.

Dramatically more powerful Haval H6 GT PHEV lands in SA

The latest version wields 166kW and 437Nm more than the model launched here in 2022
Life
4 days ago

Electric Peugeot e-208 GTi makes Le Mans debut

The newest member of the legendary nameplate makes 206kW from an all-electric drivetrain
Life
6 days ago

BMW XM now available in 1,000Nm Label guise exclusively

The consolidation results in the regular model with 480kW and 800Nm retired
Life
6 days ago

VW Polo Edition 50 celebrates production milestone

Extensive standard equipment and specific design elements characterise the new anniversary model
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Transport department ‘weighing results of ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Catharsis at cricket’s cathedral
Life
3.
Keep calm and let Hopefield change you
Life
4.
Boat tour puts Cape Town’s maritime history on ...
Life
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Be the one who ...
Life

Related Articles

Chery Tiggo Cross and Tiggo 7 hybrids now on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez wins Italian MotoGP after dogfight for podium places

Life / Motoring

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition launched

Life / Motoring

Volvo to return Cross Country name to SA with rugged EX30

Life / Motoring

VWGA takes 540 unemployed youths for YES training

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.