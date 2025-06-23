Local Launch
Chery Tiggo Cross and Tiggo 7 hybrids now on sale in SA
The new pair of entrants are powered by fuel saving hybrid drivetrains promising 1,000km ranges
The Chinese brand Chery has launched two new hybrid models in SA — the new Tiggo 7 CSH and the Tiggo Cross HEV. The new hybrid drive offensive will see the Wuhu, China-based automotive brand market four hybrid crossovers and SUVs, including the Tiggo 9 Pro model — the brand’s largest offering.
The latter model is scheduled for launch later in the years, but kicking off with what’s on sale now, the mid-size Tiggo 7 CSH is a new plug-in-hybrid electric derivative of the mid-size SUV. It pairs a 1.5l turbo four-cylinder petrol motor with an 18.3 kWh battery driving an electric motor. A full recharge takes 45 minutes to an hour using a DC fast charger, or between four and eight hours when plugged into an AC charger...
