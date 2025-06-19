Volvo to return Cross Country name to SA with rugged EX30

Volvo SA aims the new EX30 Cross Country at electric car enthusiasts with a weekend adventure spirit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Motors SA has confirmed the arrival of the EX30 Cross — a more adventurous iteration of the all-electric EX30 crossover SUV before the end of the year.
The EX30 Cross Country brings an iconic name back to the Volvo line-up. First introduced in 1997 on the V70 station wagon, the Cross Country treatment adds more rugged bits for life on gravel and dirt adventure lanes, with an increased ride height and 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in Matte graphite with contrasting Matte black aero inserts.
Other differentiators include the front shield and boot lid finished in a dark hue, with the front fascia sporting model-specific artwork that highlights the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden. More muscular skid plates front and rear and wheel arch extensions bolster the bundu-basher vibe.
In SA, the EX30 Cross Country will be offered exclusively in Ultra Twin Performance guise, offering a full house of luxury and convenience features that include a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats and more than 15 driver assistance features as standard features.
Volvo Motors SA doesn’t share much EX30 Cross Country technical detail, but regular EX30 Ultra Twin Performance models sold locally produce 315kW and 542Nm from their twin electric motor drivetrains, and able to sprint from standstill to 100km/h in a sports car-rivalling 3.6 seconds.
An increased ride height and more rugged bumper and tyres are designed to handle more than suburban roads. Picture: SUPPLIED
EX30 Cross Country owners will be able to personalise their vehicles with bespoke accessories, including mudflats, a load carrier and a roof basket, while the electric drivetrain offers a driving range of 427km with a full battery. It is able to recharge from 10-80% in 26 minutes.
“The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is a refined, all-electric SUV that feels equally at home on gravel roads or in the city, offering South Africans a practical way to go further with confidence,” says Felipe Yagi, head of marketing and communications at Volvo Car SA.
Local pricing and specifications for the new EX30 Cross Country will be announced closer to the SA launch later this year.
Local News
Volvo to return Cross Country name to SA with rugged EX30
Cross Country Volvos are designed for outdoorsy lifestyles, and now with quiet, electric propulsion
Volvo Motors SA has confirmed the arrival of the EX30 Cross — a more adventurous iteration of the all-electric EX30 crossover SUV before the end of the year.
The EX30 Cross Country brings an iconic name back to the Volvo line-up. First introduced in 1997 on the V70 station wagon, the Cross Country treatment adds more rugged bits for life on gravel and dirt adventure lanes, with an increased ride height and 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in Matte graphite with contrasting Matte black aero inserts.
Other differentiators include the front shield and boot lid finished in a dark hue, with the front fascia sporting model-specific artwork that highlights the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden. More muscular skid plates front and rear and wheel arch extensions bolster the bundu-basher vibe.
In SA, the EX30 Cross Country will be offered exclusively in Ultra Twin Performance guise, offering a full house of luxury and convenience features that include a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats and more than 15 driver assistance features as standard features.
Volvo Motors SA doesn’t share much EX30 Cross Country technical detail, but regular EX30 Ultra Twin Performance models sold locally produce 315kW and 542Nm from their twin electric motor drivetrains, and able to sprint from standstill to 100km/h in a sports car-rivalling 3.6 seconds.
EX30 Cross Country owners will be able to personalise their vehicles with bespoke accessories, including mudflats, a load carrier and a roof basket, while the electric drivetrain offers a driving range of 427km with a full battery. It is able to recharge from 10-80% in 26 minutes.
“The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is a refined, all-electric SUV that feels equally at home on gravel roads or in the city, offering South Africans a practical way to go further with confidence,” says Felipe Yagi, head of marketing and communications at Volvo Car SA.
Local pricing and specifications for the new EX30 Cross Country will be announced closer to the SA launch later this year.
VWGA takes 540 unemployed youths for YES training
Discovery Sport adds Metropolitan and Landmark models
REVIEW: MINI Cooper S is a small car with big charisma
REVIEW: Volvo EX90 is the definitive eco warrior SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VWGA takes 540 unemployed youths for YES training
Dramatically more powerful Haval H6 GT PHEV lands in SA
Kyalami gets green light as Africa’s only F1-accredited circuit
Thai cabinet puts in $1.2bn bid to host F1 race in 2028
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.