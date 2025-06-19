Transport department ‘weighing results of extending validity of driving licences’

Transport minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: SUPPLIED
The department of transport has responded to a suggestion by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for a moratorium on fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards are stuck in a reported backlog.
Led by Wayne Duvenage, the organisation, through its advocate Stefanie Fick, said that on June 17 it wrote a letter to minister of transport Barbara Creecy, asking her to waive fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards were stuck in a reported backlog.
The department of transport has reported a backlog of 690,000 driving licence cards arising from a reported breakdown earlier this year of SA’s only card-printing machine.
Outa wrote to the minister asking her to consider extending the validity period for all driving licence cards to 10 years while the card backlog exists, and provide clarity to all enforcement officials to prevent unwarranted fines and the harassment of motorists.
Fick says fining motorists still waiting for their renewed cards would be unfair.
Outa says a 2024 investigation uncovered irregularities in the process for buying a new driving licence card machine.
“The tender was awarded in August and, in September, we handed our investigation report to the minister, who in turn passed this on to the auditor-general of SA.
“In March this year, the minister announced that the [auditor-general’s] investigation confirmed irregularities, and said she would go to court to overturn the tender award. We are still waiting for clarity on the contract process,” added Fick.
The department’s Collen Msibi has confirmed that the ministry received the letter from Outa and it is “being processed internally for the minister’s attention”.
“The driving licence card agency of the department is also conducting a study of the financial implications on the extension of the validity period of the driving licence cards,” added Msibi, on Outa’s recommendation for an extended validity period.
On Outa’s core gripe and recommendation about the waiving of fines, Msibi said: “Motorists can drive with an expired card for up to three months before being eligible to be fined, provided they can show proof that they applied for a new card before their current card expires.”
“If the card had already expired at the time of application for a replacement, they must apply for a temporary driver’s licence and keep proof thereof in the vehicle.
“A temporary driver’s licence is valid for six months, or until the new or replacement card is issued.”
Transport department ‘weighing results of extending validity of driving licences’
Transport department 'weighing results of extending validity of driving licences'
