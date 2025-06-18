Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Kyalami gets green light as Africa’s only F1-accredited circuit

Upgrades, which won’t change circuit layout, include enhancing run-off areas and barriers

18 June 2025 - 16:16
by Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit went from crumbling to stunning in a just a few months in September 2015, thanks to restoration project costing more than R100m. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit went from crumbling to stunning in a just a few months in September 2015, thanks to restoration project costing more than R100m. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toby Venter, owner of the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit announced that the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has approved Grade 1 plans for the historic course.

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is now poised for the next step in its evolution, having received confirmation that the FIA has accepted final design proposals to upgrade the circuit to Grade 1 status — the highest international standard required to host Formula One (F1) racing.

The 4.5km track, upgraded in 2016, already holds FIA Grade 2 certification allowing for some racing series, but not F1.

The capital works will be undertaken by motorsport engineering consultancy Apex Circuit Design Ltd, which has been responsible for the design and delivery of some of the world’s best race tracks, including the Dubai Autodromo.

The computer-generated images of what Kyalami may look like in the next five years, including Grade 1 FIA certification. Picture: SUPPLIED
The computer-generated images of what Kyalami may look like in the next five years, including Grade 1 FIA certification. Picture: SUPPLIED

Clive Bowen, founder and director of theUK-based company, said the capital works programme had been in the works five years, culminating in FIA approval announced on Wednesday.

Bowen said the required upgrades were “minor”, and achievable within three months, though the FIA has given Kyalami three years to complete the works.

“The proposed FIA Grade 1 upgrade — which notably requires no change to the circuit layout — focuses on enhancing run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs, and drainage. This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern Grade 1 requirements,” he said.

More spectator zones and grandstands have also been earmarked as part of a bigger upgrade in addition to the FIA certification. The total cost for service level improvements is estimated at between R90m and R180m. On completion the  circuit will be the only Grade 1 certified venue on the African continent

“When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey,” said Venter.

Venter, who is also the MD of LSM Distributors, the importer of the Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini marques in SA, bought Kyalami in 2014. The course has hosted 21 F1 Grands Prix, the last being on March 14 1993. It also hosted MotoGP from 1983 to 1985.

Minister of sports, arts & culture, Gayton McKenzie, addresses the media at Kyalami to announce a Formula One bid steering committee Picture: KABELO MOKOENA
Minister of sports, arts & culture, Gayton McKenzie, addresses the media at Kyalami to announce a Formula One bid steering committee Picture: KABELO MOKOENA

Sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie announced the formation of a bid steering committee six months ago that is tasked with bringing F1 to SA. Committee members are drawn from various sectors to assist with drawing up the bid documents and identifying the best bids and promoters.

Venter said a Grand Prix in SA is a matter for the government to navigate. “Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula One to African soil,” he said.

SA absent from F1 2026 calendar

Newly announced schedule axes Imola and adds second Spanish GP
Life
1 week ago

Thai cabinet puts in $1.2bn bid to host F1 race in 2028

If successful, the Thai capital would win a contract to host a Formula One race each year from 2028 to 2032
Life
1 day ago

It’s viva Las Vegas as F1 extends grand prix races to 2027

F1 officials and race organisers show interest in keeping the event on the calendar into the next decade
Life
2 days ago

Cape Town and Kyalami in race to host F1 Grand Prix

March 18 was cut-off date for bidders wanting to hold an SA F1 race
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Keep calm and let Hopefield change you
Life
2.
Kyalami gets green light as Africa’s only ...
Life / Motoring
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Old-fashioned Bordeaux elegance ...
Life
4.
Bolder, cleverer new Audi Q3 revealed, launch set ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Comrades winner Gerda Steyn appointed Toyota ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

It’s viva Las Vegas as F1 extends grand prix races to 2027

Life / Motoring

Thai cabinet puts in $1.2bn bid to host F1 race in 2028

Life / Motoring

Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix after McLarens collide

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.