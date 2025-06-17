Local Launch
Exclusive Opel Corsa Irmsher Edition now on sale in SA
Only 40 units of the sportier-looking hatchback are being made available to local customers
Opel SA has launched a limited-edition Corsa Irmscher Edition. The model is a tribute to racing heritage and precision engineering according to the German brand, and just 40 of the exclusive units will be released for sale in SA. This follows positive customer feedback received from last year’s Festival of Motoring, where the car was first displayed.
It’s based on the Corsa GS Line and differentiated from regular models through spiced up aesthetics bolstered by a front spoiler lip, side skirts, a rear roof spoiler, diffuser, Irmscher badging and 18-inch alloy wheels including a suspension lowered by 30mm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.