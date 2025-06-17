Bolder, cleverer new Audi Q3 revealed, launch set for October

The all-new Audi Q3 boasts the company's new design language pioneered by the larger Q6. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi has revealed the all-new, third-generation Q3 crossover SUV. The company says the latest iteration’s new corporate look is setting new standards in vehicles' modern digitalisation and greater comfort, as well as the safety of the driver and other road users.
Compared to its predecessor, the new Audi Q3 looks similar to the larger Q6 e-tron with a wide singleframe grille and tapered, digital matrix LED headlights. The beams use a micro-LED module for the first time in the Audi Q3 that significantly improves illumination. The rear section features optional digital OLED rear lights — a first for the Q3 — and a continuous LED light strip and illuminated Audi rings.
The new wheel line-up has 17-20 inches and width from 215mm to 235mm. Eleven colours are available, including the Arkona and Glacier white, Mythos black, Arrow grey, Tambora grey, Progressive red, Navarra blue, Sage green and Madeira brown.
The cabin is reconfigured for a better sense of space with AI and other trending technologies integrated. Picture: SUPPLIED
A total of nine interior packages are available, including the S Line trim. Wood decorations, Impressum cloth, and velvet velour floor mats form part of possible trimmings. Leather is no longer specified. The S Line trim is differentiated through different front and rear bumpers, with add-on parts in Selenite silver or black.
There’s more interior storage space and a better sense of space. Optional acoustic glazing for the front side windows lessens wind and road noise when on the move. A 488l boot works with foldable rear seats to create up to 1,386l of possible loading capacity. The rear seat bench can be moved lengthwise and its back rest angles are adjustable.
A panoramic and curved display with 11.9 inch instrument cluster and 12.8 inch touch display, head-up display, a cooled inductive charging tray, four USB-C ports, and a new optional Sonos premium sound system.
The infotainment system runs on Android Automotive, but third-party apps such as YouTube are available and directly integrated into the MMI so a smartphone’s not needed.
The voice-controlled Audi assistant can be used to operate numerous vehicle functions and is enriched with artificial intelligence (AI) integrated directly into the vehicle.
Engines are 110kW entry level 1.5l petrol four-cylinder with mild-hybrid technology and a cylinder on demand (COD) system; a 195kW and 400Nm 2.0l four cylinder with quattro all-wheel drive; a TDI variant with 110kW and 360Nm; and a plug-in hybrid with total system output of 200kW and 400Nm and 119km of pure electric drive.
All models are equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission with a towing capacity of up to 2,100kg.
A new damper system offers improved driving dynamics and comfort while the suspension systems available are the steel-spring suspension, sports suspension, and the suspension with two-valve damper control. Agility is also enhanced by an optional progressive steering system with varied ratios.
Functionality is enhanced by a rear bench that can move fore and aft, angled and folded. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive modes include the new “balance” mode that replaces “auto” mode. It can be configured to suit individual requirements while “off-road plus” is equipped as standard for quattro models.
Driver assistance systems include parking assistant plus, cruise control, speed limiter, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, attention and fatigue warning, active front assist with evasion and turning assist, front cross traffic assist and front emergency brake assist.
The adaptive driving assistant plus aids with autonomous accelerating, braking, maintaining speed and keeping the set distance with lane guidance at speeds of up to 210km/h. The system also supports assisted lane changes at speeds of 90km/h or greater, and uses radar to initiate a lane change by tapping the turn signal.
The emergency assistant is able to take over command of the vehicle if the driver no longer reacts. In that case, the emergency assistant independently drives the Audi Q3 to the shoulder and brings it to a halt there, but only in conjunction with the Tech Pro package.
The split rear clusters will polarise opinion with the first time fitment of playful OLED tech. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trained parking allows customers to teach the Audi Q3 individual parking manoeuvres. The new Audi Q3 can remember up to five parking manoeuvres over 50m, including in a cul-de-sac, where the new assistant reverses independently at a speed of about 10km/h.
The new Audi Q3 will be launched in October for the German and European markets.
