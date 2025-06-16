Life / Motoring

It’s viva Las Vegas as F1 extends grand prix races to 2027

F1 officials and race organisers show interest in keeping the event on the calendar into the next decade

16 June 2025 - 19:33
by Agency Staff
The inaugural race, which includes parts of the famed Las Vegas Strip, took place in 2023 and was won by Max Verstappen for Red Bull Racing. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE MASON
The inaugural race, which includes parts of the famed Las Vegas Strip, took place in 2023 and was won by Max Verstappen for Red Bull Racing. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE MASON

Las Vegas — The Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One schedule until at least 2027, F1 has confirmed.

F1 officials and race organisers expressed interest in keeping the event on the calendar into the next decade.

“We’ve agreed collectively that we’re going to do a two-year extension for 2026 and 2027,” Las Vegas Grand Prix president Emily Prazer said Saturday, per ESPN. “We want to make sure that we’re continuing to evolve what we’re doing, but the intent is a much longer-term arrangement.

Clark County, Nevada, already has confirmed plans to hold the race through 2032.

“The length of extensions don’t really reflect anything other than it just makes sense incrementally, we know what’s going to happen over the next couple of years,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“We’re planning on this being a permanent race, we’ll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward.”

The race is on the F1 calendar for the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2025 (November 22) and 2026 (November 21).

According to Las Vegas figures, the 2024 event generated $934m (R16.76bn) in revenue and raised $45m (R807.61m) in taxes.

The inaugural race, which includes parts of the famed Las Vegas Strip, took place in 2023. Max Verstappen won the initial Las Vegas GP for Red Bull Racing and Mercedes’ George Russell finished atop the podium in 2024.

Reuters

Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix after McLarens collide

Verstappen forced to settle for second while teen Atonelli finshes third
SA absent from F1 2026 calendar

Newly announced schedule axes Imola and adds second Spanish GP
