BMW XM now available in 1,000Nm Label guise exclusively

Updates to the BMW XM Label include customisation options such as BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint and a BMW M kidney grille in high-gloss black. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW has announced a consolidated XM range, now with a single model offering.
From 2025 onwards, customers will be able to order only the updated flagship XM Label derivative that boasts a plug-in hybrid power-train producing 550kW and 1,000Nm.
The regular BMW XM with 480kW and 800Nm (cost R3,400,000) is being discontinued while the XM Label commands R3,650,000. An exclusive edition BMW XM Label Red limited to 500 examples and featuring exterior paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic was launched in 2023.
These impressive numbers come courtesy of a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and a permanently excited synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and sent to the road via an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
BMW says the XM Label will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 290km/h courtesy of the M Driver’s Package fitted to SA units as standard.
New 23" M alloy wheels are available as an option. Picture: SUPPLIED
In keeping with its phenomenal straight line performance, the BMW XM Label sports a corner-capable chassis armed with all manner of aids, including adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. There's also a locking rear e-differential and integral active steering.
While new 23" M lightweight alloy wheels are available as an option, an M Sport braking system is standard and comprises six-piston, fixed-calipers at the front and single-piston, floating-calipers units at the rear.
When not tearing up drag strips or terrorising supercars, drivers can make use of this M car's emissions-free electric driving mode that offers a range of up to 76km thanks to a 25.7kWh battery pack.
AC charging has been boosted from 7.4kW to 11kW, meaning the latter can be replenished from zero to 100% charge in two hours and 20 minutes.
The interior benefits from a selection of new leather colour ways. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exterior updates to the BMW XM Label include enhanced customisation options such as BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint and a BMW M kidney grille in high-gloss black. There’s also a new welcome light animation to show off with after dark.
The interior can be spiced up with new Merino leather upholstery colour ways. Available options include BMW Individual Night Blue, Black, Vintage Coffee Brown and Silverstone.
Standard features take the form of a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, a head-up display, parking assistant plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the latest generation iDrive system and a three-dimensional prism headliner jewelled with no less than 100 individual LED light units.
There’s also customisable ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a high-performance Harman Kardon sound system.
New BMW XM Label local pricing is R3,650,000 and it’s available to order.
International Launch
BMW XM now available in 1,000Nm Label guise exclusively
The consolidation results in the regular model with 480kW and 800Nm retired
BMW has announced a consolidated XM range, now with a single model offering.
From 2025 onwards, customers will be able to order only the updated flagship XM Label derivative that boasts a plug-in hybrid power-train producing 550kW and 1,000Nm.
The regular BMW XM with 480kW and 800Nm (cost R3,400,000) is being discontinued while the XM Label commands R3,650,000. An exclusive edition BMW XM Label Red limited to 500 examples and featuring exterior paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic was launched in 2023.
These impressive numbers come courtesy of a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and a permanently excited synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and sent to the road via an M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.
BMW says the XM Label will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 290km/h courtesy of the M Driver’s Package fitted to SA units as standard.
In keeping with its phenomenal straight line performance, the BMW XM Label sports a corner-capable chassis armed with all manner of aids, including adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation. There's also a locking rear e-differential and integral active steering.
While new 23" M lightweight alloy wheels are available as an option, an M Sport braking system is standard and comprises six-piston, fixed-calipers at the front and single-piston, floating-calipers units at the rear.
When not tearing up drag strips or terrorising supercars, drivers can make use of this M car's emissions-free electric driving mode that offers a range of up to 76km thanks to a 25.7kWh battery pack.
AC charging has been boosted from 7.4kW to 11kW, meaning the latter can be replenished from zero to 100% charge in two hours and 20 minutes.
Exterior updates to the BMW XM Label include enhanced customisation options such as BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic paint and a BMW M kidney grille in high-gloss black. There’s also a new welcome light animation to show off with after dark.
The interior can be spiced up with new Merino leather upholstery colour ways. Available options include BMW Individual Night Blue, Black, Vintage Coffee Brown and Silverstone.
Standard features take the form of a BMW Curved Display with M-specific content, a head-up display, parking assistant plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with the latest generation iDrive system and a three-dimensional prism headliner jewelled with no less than 100 individual LED light units.
There’s also customisable ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a high-performance Harman Kardon sound system.
New BMW XM Label local pricing is R3,650,000 and it’s available to order.
BMW readies Neue Klasse iX3 for 2025 debut
BMW unveils a smart and stupendously powerful concept car
REVIEW: Underrated Audi RS Q8 will rock your SUV boat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GR Toyota shows hydrogen-fuelled Le Mans racing concept
Outgoing Stellantis chief proposes smaller, cheaper European cars
Quiet backroads in focus as JMPD targets suburban speedsters
BMW readies Neue Klasse iX3 for 2025 debut
Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is a Le Mans racer for the road
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.