GR Toyota shows hydrogen-fuelled Le Mans racing concept

The new energy racer is part of Toyota's development efforts to green motorsports. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport subsidiary of the Japanese brand unveiled the GR LH2 Racing Concept, a liquid hydrogen (LH2) fuelled test car to advance the development of hydrogen technology in motorsports.
The public debut took place at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the start of the 93rd Le Mans 24 Hour race where it is being exhibited at the H2 Village, organised by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.
Toyota says it’s part of its efforts to make ever-better cars through motorsports as the starting point, and to realise a carbon-neutral society.
The company says it has taken on the challenge of hydrogen engine development in motorsports, initially through Rookie Racing’s participation in the Japanese Super Taikyu series with the hydrogen-engine Corolla, which initially used gaseous hydrogen from 2021, before the introduction of a liquid hydrogen-powered car from 2023.
The potential of hydrogen engines in rallying was showcased in 2022 when the GR Yaris H2 completed demonstration runs on Ypres Rally, a round of the FIA World Rally Championship. In 2023, the hydrogen-engine Corolla completed a demonstration lap of the Circuit de la Sarthe, while a hydrogen engine concept car, the GR H2 Racing Concept, was presented to preview a potential future hydrogen category at Le Mans.
Since then, development of the technology intensified, reaching a new milestone with the unveiling of the liquid hydrogen-powered GR LH2 racing concept that’s based on the GR010 Hybrid Hypercar which currently participates in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Future track testing will support Toyota’s continuous development of hydrogen technology and infrastructure.
Toyota has been testing hydrogen-powered race cars since 2021 while it markets models like the Mirai for the mainstream car market. Picture: SUPPLIED
The presentation of the GR LH2 racing concept at Le Mans 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of Toyota’s first participation at Le Mans while the #7 GR010 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries carries a red and white tribute livery inspired by the iconic TS020 of 1998.
Meanwhile, the #8 GR010 Hybrid of by Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa is in matt black livery around a the Toyota GR logo.
GR Toyota shows hydrogen-fuelled Le Mans racing concept
The GR LH2 concept that runs on liquid hydrogen is displayed at the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hour
Integrated smarter mobility for Africa on display at Midrand event
