International News
BMW readies Neue Klasse iX3 for 2025 debut
The latest iteration of the all-electric premium SAV debuts new technologies and longer driving range
13 June 2025 - 10:37
The new BMW iX3, the all-electric iteration of the company's mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and based on the BMW Neue Klasse platform will have its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich in September.
Neue Klasse relates to a new type of full electric cars from the German premium brand featuring new and highly advanced electric drivetrains, and new aesthetic designs that are separate from regular BMW X3 models...
