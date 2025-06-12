VW Polo Edition 50 celebrates production milestone

Fifty years apart the new VW Polo Edition 50 meets the genesis from 1975. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Volkswagen (VW) Polo turns 50 in 2025. To mark the occasion the German brand has released a new Polo Edition 50 model.
The anniversary model is based on the Polo with the “Style” equipment line with additional standard equipment and specific small design details including standard 16” “Coventry” alloy wheels (optionally 17” “Torosa”), dark-tinted rear windows and a 3D badge on the B-pillar with the lettering “50”.
Special “Edition 50” lettering is also found inside on the front sill panel mouldings and a “50” on the lower steering wheel trim and on the high-gloss black dashboard on the front passenger side.
The list of extras that are on board as standard include chrome pedals, mirrors, switches and vents, black headliner, ambient lighting, heated seats, multifunction leather steering wheel, rear view camera, park and comfort assist system, side assist lane change system, park distance control and rear traffic alert.
A Discover media infotainment system is included, and optionally a sliding panoramic sunroof, two-zone automatic air conditioner, keyless access and locking can be added.
The new Polo Edition 50 is available in three different drive versions; a 1.0l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol with 70kW/175Nm mated with a five-speed manual or, a seven-speed DSG guise and in 85kW/200Nm specification paired exclusively with the automatic transmission.
The Polo Edition 50 gains extra standard equipment and anniversary badges on the exterior and interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
The angular first-generation Polo was launched in May 1975 after the Passat in 1973 and the Golf in 1974. Six model generations have come to pass, and the overall concept of a fair price-performance and utility ratio continues. More than 20-million units were built, ranking the Polo as one of the world’s most successful small compact vehicles.
VWSA’s Kariega plant in Gqeberha is the sole producer of the Polo GTI variant for local and international markets. The confirms it will not market the Polo Edition 50 in SA.
