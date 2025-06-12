Life / Motoring

Local News

Quiet backroads in focus as JMPD targets suburban speedsters

A reader has noticed more fines issued for speed law infringements on Jozi’s intra-residential roads

12 June 2025 - 19:51
by Phuti Mpyane
The JMPD says roads are monitored for safety all over Joburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
If you have observed an increase in traffic law infringement fines in lower speed residential roads in your post or email, specifically for speeds of 70-80km/h, the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confirms it’s monitoring the sub-streets.

Motor News was alerted by a reader who started noticing more and more traffic fines from less congested suburb roads, and a worrying trend of Aarto infringement notices from two different sources, “PayFine” and “PayCity.”

On the matter of speed law monitoring, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the observation about an increase in traffic speed fines issued for suburban roads (specifically for speeds of 70-80km/h in 60km/h zones) is factual.

“The JMPD continuously monitors and enforces speed limits across all road classifications, including suburban areas, as part of our commitment to road safety and reducing accidents,” said Fihla.

“Our enforcement efforts do involve partnerships. The JMPD has a contract with Syntel for the provision of Advanced Law Enforcement and Crash Management (Alecram). This partnership assists us with various aspects of traffic law enforcement, which can include the processing and issuance of infringement notices.”

Regarding the concern about receiving old and new infringement notices in batches from “PayFine” and “PayCity” listed as “Aarto” infringement notices, Fihla said: “We understand the apprehension. Both PayFine and PayCity are legitimate third-party payment platforms that facilitate the payment of Aarto (Administrative adjudication of road traffic offences) infringement notices. These platforms are used to provide convenient payment options for motorists.”

If an individual receives notices in batches, it’s possible that there may have been a backlog in processing or delivery, or that multiple infringements occurred over a period and are now being issued.

The various SA metros run autonomously and thus this Joburg Metro arrangement may differ elsewhere, perhaps with different partnerships and service providers.   

To verify the legitimacy of any specific infringement notice, we recommend checking the details provided on the notice against your vehicle registration and driver’s licence information.

You can also contact the Road Traffic Infringement Agency or visit the Aarto website for further verification and information on your infringements.

Points demerit system for SA deferred to unknown date

Reports that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act is in effect are false, says RTIA
Life
2 days ago

More than 600,000 licence discs to expire before December, says RTMC

Motorists urged to update vehicle licences and ensure vehicles are roadworthy
Life
6 months ago

Western Cape rolls out digital learner’s licence test

New testing system replaces the traditional manual booklet method and is set to transform the process
Life
2 weeks ago

Sanral denies it is calling for lower speed limits in SA

Roads agency says a communique being circulated in its name is false
Life
4 weeks ago

Outa accuses RTMC of keeping a billion-rand secret

Civil action organisation in court battle to know how licence fees are set
Life
3 months ago
