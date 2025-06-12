Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is a Le Mans racer for the road

The new Aston Martin Valkyrie LM is a limited-production endurance racer for the road earmarked for 10 owners only. Picture: SUPPLIED
British Aston Martin has used this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours razzmatazz to launch the Valkyrie LM, a new, ultra-exclusive and non-homologated variant of the only road-derived racing hypercar. The launch also coincides with the brand’s return to the pinnacle of endurance motorsport, which runs from June 14-15.
The Valkyrie LM is born from the Valkyrie Hypercar race car built to the FIA’s “Hypercar” regulations that is contesting both the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship [WEC] and the North American-based IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship [IMSA].
It’s powered by a modified, lean-burn version of the Cosworth-built 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine, and tuned to an identical regulation-limited 520KW. Its differentiation is minimal to the competition cars, ensuring it’s fully accessible to amateur drivers with the FIA-regulation electronics removed, and a bespoke cockpit interface tailored for track day usage.
The snug cabin is more user-friendly than the pared-back version for amateur drivers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The rear-wheel-drive Valkyrie LM is driven through a seven-speed sequential transmission operated by semi-automatic paddle shift gear change, with a racing suspension configuration with double wishbones front and rear, pushrod actuated torsion bar springs and adjustable side and central dampers. It will run on bespoke Pirelli rubber and be recalibrated to accept readily available fuel.
The cockpit is optimised for driver safety, access and visibility, with a custom carbon-fibre race seat with shoulder support and headrest padding surround. It features a six-point FIA 8853 safety harness and fire suppression system, while the steering wheel has an integrated driver display and shift lights.
The cars tethered to this programme will be stored and maintained by Aston Martin and transported to and from the Valkyrie LM Performance Club venues, with simulator driver coaching sessions included before clients drive Valkyrie LM on track.
Aston Martin’s professional driver coaches will give owners detailed track walks and classroom sessions before they are unleashed under one-on-one supervision, with data and on-board video analysis. Valkyrie LM owners are free to take full possession of their car, though, with the option of a “fly-in-and-drive” driver training programme to assist in exploring the limits of the Valkyrie LM with a top speed higher than 322km/h.
It's powered by a lean-burn version of the Cosworth-built 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine, with an identical 520kW power output. Picture: SUPPLIED
Customers will take possession of their purchases in an exclusive handover event in the second quarter of 2026, with track days scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2026 2026 at F1standard race circuits.
From its conception in 2016, Valkyrie has spawned the Valkyrie coupe and spider iterations. Only 10 Valkyrie LMs will be built. Aston Martin first entered Le Mans in 1928. Roy Salvadori (GBR) and Carroll Shelby (USA) triumphed with the Aston Martin DBR1 in 1959.
