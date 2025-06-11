REVIEW: MINI Cooper S is a small car with big charisma

The three-door Cooper S best embodies the marque’s fun-to-drive nature.
The first example of the latest generation MINI I drove was the Countryman, and as much as the family car impressed with its relatively nimble driving characteristics, considering its bloated dimensions, it’s too big to be considered a real MINI.
Its 4,444mm length is comparable to midsized SUVs like the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Toyota Corolla Cross.
In the 14-model MINI range that comprises convertibles, five-door hatches and crossovers, it’s the three-door hatchback that best exemplifies the spirit of the original 1960s Mini.
Like the groundbreaking original designed by Alec Issigonis, the latest three-door MINI is compact, cute as a button, and runs circles around the many top-heavy SUVs that are increasingly dominating the roadways.
Priced at R649,395, the Cooper S three-door hatch embodies the charismatic simplicity of the latest fifth-generation MINI, which brings a minimalist design and digital innovations.
It isn’t just a MINI hatchback with two fewer doors. With a length of 3,876mm the tiny three-door doesn’t offer family practicality and loses a lot of cabin and boot space to the 4,036mm five-door MINI hatch.
Even small children will struggle to squeeze into the three-door’s rear seat unless you adjust the front seats as far as they’ll go forward. It’s best to look at this as a two-person car, with a back seat that serves as extra luggage space. The tiny 210l boot expands to a useful 725l when you flip down the backrests.
The car is instantly recognisable as a MINI with its doe-eyed headlamps and “floating” roof, but the design has been touched up with a new octagonal grille and horizontal LED daytime running lights. There are three selectable light signatures for the daytime running lights and the matrix rear lights.
Inside, the car is all about modern minimalism with its giant round OLED display and two-tone textile dashboard. As part of the MINI Experience Modes, two projector units beam various illuminated graphics onto the dashboard. A personal photo can be set as the display background via the MINI app.
A dinner plate-sized OLED touchscreen houses all the infotainment controls in large and legible fonts. The digital interface is generally user friendly though I would haver preferred quick-access physical buttons for the climate control system.
The cabin blends sassy styling with minimalism.
There are physical switches for the gear stub, start/stop lever, audio volume and Experience button. The gear selector in the centre console makes way for a wireless smartphone charger.
For the price the Cooper S has a reasonable level of standard fare including cloth and artificial leather seats, navigation, cruise control and automatic wipers, but you have to pay extra for features such as electrically adjustable front seats, keyless access, wireless smartphone charger and high beam assist.
A panoramic sunroof comes standard, but when you prefer it closed the thin net material doesn’t properly block out the sun.
The car is sold with a two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
The 2.0l petrol turbo engine packs 150kW and 300Nm, providing a power-to-weight ratio that makes the small Cooper S feel satisfyingly eager to drive. Power goes to the front via a seven-speed dual-clutch auto, and in a hard-throttle pull-off there is a touch of torque steer from the front wheels to confirm the car’s zesty nature.
The Cooper S will zip the 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.6 seconds and top out at 242km/h.
It is a refined performer with a dash of acoustic character, especially in its Go-Kart driving mode, which emits a sportier exhaust sound. A playful “woo hoo” voice subtly sounds through the speakers when this mode is selected.
There isn’t much rear leg room in the smallest MINI.
It’s a charismatic car made as much for the fun of driving than as a commuting tool. An all-round grin-spreading fun experience, it drives with MINI-typical alertness and agility. With quick steering, almost no body roll, it darts through corners like a startled rodent.
The ride is on the firm side and feels choppy on bumpy surfaces, and the low-profile 18” tyres are best kept away from potholes.
Low running costs are part of the deal with this lightweight MINI. The test car averaged an economical 6.7l / 100km — not far off the factory-claimed 6.3l.
The small, sassy three-door Cooper S is the purest exponent of the brand’s fun-to-drive nature. Even as the modern MINI becomes ever more safe and sophisticated, it’s good to see its charisma hasn’t been culled.
