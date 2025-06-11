Discovery Sport adds Metropolitan and Landmark models

New Discovery Sport Metropolitan and Landmark editions join the range with optional lifestyle packs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Land Rover has announced the debut of new Discovery Sport Metropolitan and Landmark editions with exclusive design details and features.
The Discovery Sport range is the seven-seat, mid-tier offering that slots between the entry-level Evoque and the larger class Discovery.
The new pair arrives just mere weeks after the company introduced the Discovery Sport Tempest and Gemini editions. The two new editions are separated from the rest through fresh alloy wheel designs and themed specification.
The Discovery Sport Metropolitan becomes the flagship model, distinguished by a silver foil insert on the grille, Atlas silver Discovery script on the bonnet and tailgate, Indus silver front and rear under shields and 20‑inch diamond turned multi-spoke alloy wheels, optionally available with a Gloss black finish. Metropolitan branded treadplates greet you on entry.
Inside, the Metropolitan features Windsor leather on the heated and cooled seats, a 650W 14-speaker Meridian sound system, a digital rear view and cabin air purification plus.
The Landmark celebrates the Discovery’s rich history, and identified by the mountain range logo that was first seen on the original 1989 Discovery on the aluminium treadplates, alongside Landmark script. At night, the logo illuminates on the ground when unlocking the vehicle.
Other Landmark edition highlights include slide and recline functionality for the second row seats, a panoramic roof, click & go media holders, a surround view camera and roof rails.
Petrol, diesel and hybrids are powertrain choices, available in silver or black alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dynamic S
The Dynamic S pack turns on the belligerence with gloss black lower body sides and grille, wheel arches, lower bumpers and front claw detailing but every Discovery Sport on sale is sold standard with a digital instrument cluster, steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles, floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, the latest Pivi Pro infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto.
Discovery Sport owners can personalise their cars further for the life on the beach, road trips, snow days, biking adventures and dog packs.
The Beach days pack gets a centre armrest cooler for food and drinks, tailored sunshades and a collapsible boot organiser for keeping loose items tidied away.
The road trip pack includes click & go media holders for rear seat occupants, cross bars and a roof box for extra luggage capacity for long haul trips.
The Road Trip pack includes a roof box for loading extra luggage. Picture: SUPPLIED
For snow days, up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards can be transported using the ski and snowboard carrier and cross bars on the roof rails.
Inside, rubber floor mats protect the carpet from wet, snowy boots and shoes, and it gets the pack specific snow traction system for extra grip in slippery conditions.
Power train choices are the range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, mild and plug-in hybrids, and all with four-wheel drive. The Discovery Sport is now available to order in SA, including the new Metropolitan and Landmark Editions and priced from R1,362,900.
Local Launch
Discovery Sport adds Metropolitan and Landmark models
The Metropolitan is the new range-topper and the Landmark tips a hat to big brother Discovery
Land Rover has announced the debut of new Discovery Sport Metropolitan and Landmark editions with exclusive design details and features.
The Discovery Sport range is the seven-seat, mid-tier offering that slots between the entry-level Evoque and the larger class Discovery.
The new pair arrives just mere weeks after the company introduced the Discovery Sport Tempest and Gemini editions. The two new editions are separated from the rest through fresh alloy wheel designs and themed specification.
The Discovery Sport Metropolitan becomes the flagship model, distinguished by a silver foil insert on the grille, Atlas silver Discovery script on the bonnet and tailgate, Indus silver front and rear under shields and 20‑inch diamond turned multi-spoke alloy wheels, optionally available with a Gloss black finish. Metropolitan branded treadplates greet you on entry.
Inside, the Metropolitan features Windsor leather on the heated and cooled seats, a 650W 14-speaker Meridian sound system, a digital rear view and cabin air purification plus.
The Landmark celebrates the Discovery’s rich history, and identified by the mountain range logo that was first seen on the original 1989 Discovery on the aluminium treadplates, alongside Landmark script. At night, the logo illuminates on the ground when unlocking the vehicle.
Other Landmark edition highlights include slide and recline functionality for the second row seats, a panoramic roof, click & go media holders, a surround view camera and roof rails.
Dynamic S
The Dynamic S pack turns on the belligerence with gloss black lower body sides and grille, wheel arches, lower bumpers and front claw detailing but every Discovery Sport on sale is sold standard with a digital instrument cluster, steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles, floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, the latest Pivi Pro infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Discovery Sport owners can personalise their cars further for the life on the beach, road trips, snow days, biking adventures and dog packs.
The Beach days pack gets a centre armrest cooler for food and drinks, tailored sunshades and a collapsible boot organiser for keeping loose items tidied away.
The road trip pack includes click & go media holders for rear seat occupants, cross bars and a roof box for extra luggage capacity for long haul trips.
For snow days, up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards can be transported using the ski and snowboard carrier and cross bars on the roof rails.
Inside, rubber floor mats protect the carpet from wet, snowy boots and shoes, and it gets the pack specific snow traction system for extra grip in slippery conditions.
Power train choices are the range of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, mild and plug-in hybrids, and all with four-wheel drive. The Discovery Sport is now available to order in SA, including the new Metropolitan and Landmark Editions and priced from R1,362,900.
Points demerit system for SA deferred to unknown date
Entries for Cape 1000 open on Thursday
Bentley Blower reborn in slightly smaller size
SA absent from F1 2026 calendar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Bentley Blower reborn in slightly smaller size
REVIEW: MINI Cooper S is a small car with big charisma
MotoGP ‘homecoming’ for Superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioglu
Entries for Cape 1000 open on Thursday
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.