SA Auto Week to be held in Gqeberha in October

The 2025 gathering is hosted in partnership with the CDC and Eastern Cape Provincial government

10 June 2025 - 09:23
by Motor News Reporter
Auto Week prioritises the local and global interests of the SA automotive industry. Picture: SUPPLIED
Auto Week prioritises the local and global interests of the SA automotive industry. Picture: SUPPLIED

Naamsa, the SA automotive business council, has announced that the 2025 SA Auto Week will be hosted in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape Province from October 1-3.

October is also SA’s Transport month. 

Auto Week has been held annually since 2022 and attracts automotive thought leadership, global OEMs, industry stakeholders and more to network, discuss and explore future technological advancements.

This year’s event will be held in partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government under the theme “Reimagining the Future, Together: Cultivating Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity.”

The 2025 event marks a milestone as the event returns to its roots in the city where Naamsa was founded in 1935. More than 1,200 delegates, including policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, and investors are expected to walk through the doors of the Coega Vulindlela accommodation and conference centre; a facility owned and operated by the Coega Development Corporation (CDC).

The programme will feature CEO thought leadership roundtables, a new energy vehicle road trip, public policy masterclasses, SMME and skills development exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge mobility innovations from SA and across the globe, and the African Auto Indaba.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing attendees and stake holders at the Auto Week 2024 conference in Cape Town. Picture: DEE-ANN KAAJIK
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing attendees and stake holders at the Auto Week 2024 conference in Cape Town. Picture: DEE-ANN KAAJIK

Scheduled gatherings within the programme include the Premier’s Breakfast Colloquium, the Captain of Industry gala dinner and the Naamsa Accelerator Awards that recognise and individual and organisational excellence within the SA automotive industry. 

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the province hosts some of the biggest OEMs, with a 38% contribution to the country’s vehicle production.

The CDC’s CEO, Themba Koza, hailed the announcement as a defining milestone for the Coega Speacial Economic Zone (SEZ) and the Eastern Cape’s automotive ambitions."

