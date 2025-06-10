Life / Motoring

SA absent from F1 2026 calendar

Newly announced schedule axes Imola and adds second Spanish GP

10 June 2025 - 09:24
by Motoring Staff
Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr takes part in roadshow at Madrid’s future Formula One circuit. Picture: REUTERS
Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr takes part in roadshow at Madrid’s future Formula One circuit. Picture: REUTERS

Formula One will have two races in Spain next season with Madrid making its debut in September and Italy’s Imola dropping off the 24-round calendar, the governing FIA announced on Tuesday.

SA is not on the schedule after moves to host a Grand Prix in Africa intensified in recent years. Formula One still hoped to return to Africa and was talking to three possible venues but any race deal looked a long way off, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in May.

The continent is the major omission on a record 24-race calendar and last hosted a grand prix at SA’s Kyalami circuit in 1993.

Melbourne’s Australian Grand Prix will again be the season-opener on March 8, with China’s Shanghai circuit hosting round two a week later as the sport enters a new engine era with Cadillac arriving as an 11th team.

Monaco will be the first European round on June 7, with Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya scheduled the next week.

Madrid’s new street circuit will debut as the last race in Europe on September 13, the weekend after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Imola was out of contract after this year’s race and drops off the list.

The season will end in Abu Dhabi on December 6.

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands such as Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula One grid,” said Domenicali.

Swiss-based Sauber will become the Audi works team in 2026, while Ford are partnering Red Bull.

Calendar:

March 8 — Australia, Melbourne

March 15 — China, Shanghai

March 29 — Japan, Suzuka

April 12 — Bahrain, Sakhir

April 19 — Saudi Arabia, Jeddah

May 3 — US, Miami

May 24 — Canada, Montreal

June 7 — Monaco

June 14 — Spain, Barcelona

June 28 — Austria, Spielberg

July 5 — Britain, Silverstone

July 19 — Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps

July 26 — Hungary, Budapest

August 23 — Netherlands, Zandvoort

September 6 — Italy, Monza

September 13 — Spain, Madrid

September 27 — Azerbaijan, Baku

October 11 — Singapore

October 25 — US, Austin

November 1 — Mexico, Mexico City

November 8 — Brazil, Sao Paulo

November 21 — US, Las Vegas

November 29 — Qatar

December 6 — Abu Dhabi

With Reuters

