Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr takes part in roadshow at Madrid’s future Formula One circuit. Picture: REUTERS
Formula One will have two races in Spain next season with Madrid making its debut in September and Italy’s Imola dropping off the 24-round calendar, the governing FIA announced on Tuesday.
SA is not on the schedule after moves to host a Grand Prix in Africa intensified in recent years. Formula One still hoped to return to Africa and was talking to three possible venues but any race deal looked a long way off, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in May.
The continent is the major omission on a record 24-race calendar and last hosted a grand prix at SA’s Kyalami circuit in 1993.
Melbourne’s Australian Grand Prix will again be the season-opener on March 8, with China’s Shanghai circuit hosting round two a week later as the sport enters a new engine era with Cadillac arriving as an 11th team.
Monaco will be the first European round on June 7, with Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya scheduled the next week.
Madrid’s new street circuit will debut as the last race in Europe on September 13, the weekend after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Imola was out of contract after this year’s race and drops off the list.
The season will end in Abu Dhabi on December 6.
“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands such as Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula One grid,” said Domenicali.
Swiss-based Sauber will become the Audi works team in 2026, while Ford are partnering Red Bull.
MOTORSPORT
SA absent from F1 2026 calendar
Newly announced schedule axes Imola and adds second Spanish GP
Calendar:
March 8 — Australia, Melbourne
March 15 — China, Shanghai
March 29 — Japan, Suzuka
April 12 — Bahrain, Sakhir
April 19 — Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
May 3 — US, Miami
May 24 — Canada, Montreal
June 7 — Monaco
June 14 — Spain, Barcelona
June 28 — Austria, Spielberg
July 5 — Britain, Silverstone
July 19 — Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
July 26 — Hungary, Budapest
August 23 — Netherlands, Zandvoort
September 6 — Italy, Monza
September 13 — Spain, Madrid
September 27 — Azerbaijan, Baku
October 11 — Singapore
October 25 — US, Austin
November 1 — Mexico, Mexico City
November 8 — Brazil, Sao Paulo
November 21 — US, Las Vegas
November 29 — Qatar
December 6 — Abu Dhabi
With Reuters
