MotoGP ‘homecoming’ for Superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioglu

Turkish double World Superbike champion has been signed by Prima Pramac Racing Yamaha team

10 June 2025 - 17:01
by Rohith Nair
Toprak Razgatlioglu is known for his showmanship and has 63 World Superbike wins. Picture: SUPPLIED
Twice World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will make the switch to MotoGP in 2026 after agreeing to join the Prima Pramac Racing team, Yamaha announced on Tuesday.

Razgatlioglu, the first Turkish Superbike world champion who is known for his showmanship and has 63 wins, won his first title with Yamaha in 2021 before making the switch to BMW, winning the title again in 2024.

Pramac made the switch from Ducati bikes to Yamaha this season. Razgatlioglu is currently second in the 2025 Superbike championship.

“Toprak, the most victorious Yamaha rider of all time in Superbike, has proven to be an exceptional talent, securing the WorldSBK title twice, which is no mean feat,” Paolo Pavesio, the MD of Yamaha Racing, said in a statement.

“His transition to MotoGP is both a ‘homecoming’ and an exciting new challenge that’s been set up with the clear goal of progressive growth over time.”

Razgatlioglu had previously tested the Yamaha bike in 2023. Pramac currently have Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira as their riders this season, with Yamaha saying the 2026 line-up will be confirmed in due course.

Current WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega is also set to join Ducati’s MotoGP test team next year ahead of a potential switch in 2027 when MotoGP’s new regulations come into effect.

Reuters

Marc Marquez dominates Aragon MotoGP

Ducati rider becomes the first participant in 10 years to lead every session
Life
1 day ago

MotoGP champ Jorge Martin to leave Aprilia

Injured Spanish rider says he is exercising his right to release himself for the 2026 season
Life
1 week ago

India’s Bajaj to take control of KTM

The €800m debt package is aimed at reviving the troubled Austrian motorcycle maker
Life
2 weeks ago
