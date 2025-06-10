Life / Motoring

CLASSIC CARS

Entries for Cape 1000 open on Thursday

While the journey is dedicated to grand touring, the thrill of precision driving is also emphasised

10 June 2025 - 18:08
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Cape 1000 is inspired by some of the greatest races but run on local soil. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Cape 1000 is inspired by some of the greatest races but run on local soil. Picture: SUPPLIED

Entries for the 2026 Cape 1000 rally will officially open at midday on June 12.

The regularity rally that’s inspired by legendary tribute races around the world has been held annually since 2022 and offers a blend of classic motoring, competitive driving and scenic exploration over a four-day, 1,600km adventure through the Western Cape.

The rally kicks off with a flagship Show and Shine event at the Cape Town Hotel School on Sunday March 15, and the first day will see competitors travel the Cape Peninsula followed by routing through to Fancourt and Hermanus before returning to Cape Town for the finish at The Silo Precinct at The Victoria and Alfred Waterfront on March 19. 

While much of the journey is dedicated to grand touring, organisers are placing an increased emphasis on the regularity rallying component for 2026, combining the thrill of precision driving with the joy of exploring breathtaking landscapes.

“Though we have a limited supercar category, The Cape 1000 aims to showcase older and rarer vehicles,” says event director Vanessa Crichton. 

Past entries have included a rare 1935 Bentley Derby Special, a 1958 Corvette Stingray SWC, a 1966 Sunbeam Tiger and a 1973 Ferrari Dino.

The 1,600km route takes participants on some of the most picturesque roads in the Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 1,600km route takes participants on some of the most picturesque roads in the Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

Participants compete in four categories:

• Pre-1976 (Classic)

• 1977—1996 (Modern Classic)

• 1997–current (Sports)

• Restomod/Recreation

Event beneficiaries include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and the QuadPara Association of SA.

Space is limited and interested parties are urged to register at www.cape1000.com.

Comrades winner Gerda Steyn appointed Toyota ambassador

The four-time Comrades marathon champion holds records for the Two Oceans ultra marathon
Life
8 hours ago

SA absent from F1 2026 calendar

Newly announced schedule axes Imola and adds second Spanish GP
Life
9 hours ago

SA Auto Week to be held in Gqeberha in October

The 2025 gathering is hosted in partnership with the CDC and Eastern Cape Provincial government
Life
9 hours ago

Honda unveils Civic Type R Ultimate Edition

Honda is bidding farewell to the Civic Type R in Europe with a Ultimate Edition: a limited run of just 40 units, available now across the region.
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Maserati SA issues warning about ‘fake’ dealers
Life / Motoring
2.
FIRST DRIVE | Frugal Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for one ...
Life / Motoring
4.
REVIEW: How to get a Ford Ranger Raptor properly ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Exploring the antidotes to toxic masculinity
Life

Related Articles

MotoGP ‘homecoming’ for Superbike ace Toprak Razgatlioglu

Life / Motoring

Points demerit system for SA deferred to unknown date

Life / Motoring

Comrades winner Gerda Steyn appointed Toyota ambassador

Life / Motoring

Hyundai has a rare earths stockpile, says source

Life / Motoring

SA absent from F1 2026 calendar

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.