Entries for Cape 1000 open on Thursday

The Cape 1000 is inspired by some of the greatest races but run on local soil. Picture: SUPPLIED
Entries for the 2026 Cape 1000 rally will officially open at midday on June 12.
The regularity rally that’s inspired by legendary tribute races around the world has been held annually since 2022 and offers a blend of classic motoring, competitive driving and scenic exploration over a four-day, 1,600km adventure through the Western Cape.
The rally kicks off with a flagship Show and Shine event at the Cape Town Hotel School on SundayMarch 15, and the first day will see competitors travel the Cape Peninsula followed by routing through to Fancourt and Hermanus before returning to Cape Town for the finish at The Silo Precinct at The Victoria and Alfred Waterfront on March 19.
While much of the journey is dedicated to grand touring, organisers are placing an increased emphasis on theregularity rallyingcomponent for 2026, combining the thrill of precision driving with the joy of exploring breathtaking landscapes.
“Though we have a limited supercar category, The Cape 1000 aims to showcase older and rarer vehicles,” says event director Vanessa Crichton.
Past entries have included a rare 1935 Bentley Derby Special, a 1958 Corvette Stingray SWC, a 1966 Sunbeam Tiger and a 1973 Ferrari Dino.
The 1,600km route takes participants on some of the most picturesque roads in the Western Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Participants compete in four categories:
• Pre-1976 (Classic)
• 1977—1996 (Modern Classic)
• 1997–current (Sports)
• Restomod/Recreation
Event beneficiaries include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and the QuadPara Association of SA.
Space is limited and interested parties are urged to register at www.cape1000.com.
