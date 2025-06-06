Life / Motoring

Potent Mercedes-AMG SL 63 arrives in SA

Affalterbach’s BMW M8 Convertible rival will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 315km/h

09 June 2025 - 08:47
by Motoring Staff
The German drop top’s menacing front end sports the firm’s aero-enhancing Airpanel active air control system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has arrived in SA slotting in between the SL 43 and the flagship SL 63 E Performance in the marque’s 2+2-seater roadster line-up.

With its distinctive long bonnet, aggressively raked windscreen, short rear deck and compact overhangs, the SL 63 cuts a commanding figure that oozes presence. 

Lightweight 20” alloy wheels come standard, while 21” rims are available as an option.

While the German drop top’s menacing front end sports the firm’s aero-enhancing Airpanel active air control system, the rear is fitted with a retractable rear spoiler with five different angle settings designed to either optimise handling stability or reduce drag.

The folding fabric roof does its thing in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
As with the SL 43, the SL 63 features an electronically operated folding fabric roof, which opens or closes in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60km/h. It’s also 21kg lighter than the previous-generation metal vario-roof, contributing to a lower centre of gravity.

Powering the SL 63 is a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out 430kW and 800Nm of torque. Sent to all four wheels via a variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission, Affalterbach’s BMW M8 Convertible rival will scorch its way from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 315km/h.

Complementing this straight-line shove is a capable chassis featuring a multi-link front axle with five links arranged within the rim. A similar design is found at the rear. Both ends of the SL 63 benefit from a newly developed AMG Active Ride Control suspension, while rear axle steering boosts low-speed manoeuvrability and high-speed stability.

The cabin features racy carbon fibre finishers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drivers can cycle through six AMG Dynamic Select drive modes — Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race — using either the centre console controls or the AMG steering wheel toggles. Each mode alters the behaviour of the powertrain, transmission, steering, suspension and exhaust.

Inside, the SL 63 is generously equipped. Highlights include a 12.3” digital instrument cluster, an 11.9” MBUX infotainment display on the centre console and support for the brand’s AMG Performance and Track Pace apps, which allow drivers to log lap and performance data. Standard luxury features include Napa leather seats, carbon fibre interior trim, Airscarf neck warmers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an AMG Performance multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep and steering assist.

Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 starts at R3,943,156, inclusive of a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

